Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Danang, Vietnam last November, the last time the two leaders met.. Photo: Kremlin via REUTERS
politics

Abe to visit Russia next week for summit with Putin

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will pay a four-day visit to Russia from next Thursday to discuss with President Vladimir Putin issues including joint economic activities on disputed islands, the top government spokesman said Friday.

Ahead of holding talks with Putin in Moscow on Saturday, Abe is scheduled to attend an international economic forum in St. Petersburg on Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a press conference, adding Abe will join the opening ceremony for the Japan-Russia year, to be held in the capital on Saturday.

He is also expected to be present at a ceremony to offer a Japanese Akita puppy to Pyeongchang Winter Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova in Moscow, Suga said.

Abe and Putin are likely to talk about security issues, including how to deal with North Korea, as well as bilateral economic cooperation and the sovereignty of the Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands off Hokkaido.

Japan is seeking to settle the territorial dispute over the islands, which are called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia, through the promotion of planned joint economic activities on the islets. Abe and Putin agreed in December 2016 to start negotiations over the projects.

The former Soviet Union seized the islands from Japan at the end of World War II. The islands issue has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from signing a formal peace agreement to end the war.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Temples

Eikan-do (Zenrin-ji)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Living The Zen Life As A Foreign Woman In An Old Akita Temple

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2018: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Shrines

Imamiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

6 Great Mobile Apps for Learning Basic Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Otaku Time: 5 Anime to Binge on Netflix Japan Right Now

GaijinPot Blog