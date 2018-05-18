Abe to visit Russia next week for summit with Putin

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Danang, Vietnam last November, the last time the two leaders met..

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will pay a four-day visit to Russia from next Thursday to discuss with President Vladimir Putin issues including joint economic activities on disputed islands, the top government spokesman said Friday.

Ahead of holding talks with Putin in Moscow on Saturday, Abe is scheduled to attend an international economic forum in St. Petersburg on Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a press conference, adding Abe will join the opening ceremony for the Japan-Russia year, to be held in the capital on Saturday.

He is also expected to be present at a ceremony to offer a Japanese Akita puppy to Pyeongchang Winter Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova in Moscow, Suga said.

Abe and Putin are likely to talk about security issues, including how to deal with North Korea, as well as bilateral economic cooperation and the sovereignty of the Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands off Hokkaido.

Japan is seeking to settle the territorial dispute over the islands, which are called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia, through the promotion of planned joint economic activities on the islets. Abe and Putin agreed in December 2016 to start negotiations over the projects.

The former Soviet Union seized the islands from Japan at the end of World War II. The islands issue has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from signing a formal peace agreement to end the war.

