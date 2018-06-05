Abe heads to U.S. for talks with Trump, then attend G-7 summit in Canada

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday left Japan for a six-day trip that will take him to the United States for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and Canada for a summit of the Group of Seven industrialized nations.

Abe's trip comes ahead of a historic summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore which is expected to focus on denuclearization.

During his seventh meeting with Trump at the White House on Thursday, Abe will seek to coordinate their policies towards North Korea and confirm close cooperation between the two allies, Japanese officials said.

Abe aims to remind Trump to bring up the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by the North in the 1970s and 1980s, which he views as one of the most important political issues for his administration, during his upcoming summit with Kim, according to the officials.

After once having canceled the plan to meet Kim, Trump on Friday reinstated their summit. The decision came after a meeting in the White House with the North Korean leader's close aide Kim Yong Chol.

While economic sanctions will stay in place, Trump has said he does not want to use the term "maximum pressure" on the North. Abe aims to confirm Trump's true intention over the shift in rhetoric.

Amid a recent mood for dialogue between the United States and North Korea, Abe is expected to warn Trump, with whom he has established a rapport, not to ease the hardline stance against the North.

Moving to Canada later Thursday, Abe will attend a two-day G-7 gathering beginning Friday in Quebec's Charlevoix, which will bring together the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy and the United States.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will assume the rotating chairmanship, hopes to discuss topics such as gender equality, women's empowerment, clean energy and climate change.

But this year's G-7 summit is likely to be overshadowed by an intensifying trade dispute between the United States and its counterparts over Washington's 25 percent steel and 10 percent aluminum tariffs imposed on major trading partners as part of Trump's "America First" policy.

In a gathering last week, G-7 finance ministers lashed out at Washington's fresh tariffs, with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire saying the meeting has devolved into a "G-6 plus one."

The seven members are also divided over Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, in which Britain, France and Germany are signatories.

On the security front, North Korea is likely to be high on the agenda in the run-up to the upcoming Trump-Kim summit.

On Saturday, the final day, the G-7 leaders will hold an outreach session involving leaders of such countries as Argentina, Bangladesh, Kenya, Norway and Vietnam as well as the heads of international organizations including the United Nations and the World Bank.

