Abe, Trump discuss inter-Korean summit

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in phone talks late Saturday that North Korea needs to take concrete action toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

He said they recognized the need to closely follow developments related to North Korea in the talks held a day after the historic inter-Korean summit between North and South Korea.

"Whether North Korea will take concrete action from now on will be important," Abe told reporters after his talks with Trump, adding he and Trump shared the view that the summit between the two Koreas was a "historic step" toward peace and stability in Northeast Asia.

Abe said he plans to be briefed on the summit outcome by South Korean President Moon Jae In on Sunday.

As Trump is expected to talk with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by early June, Japan and the United States agreed to work together, along with South Korea, to make the upcoming meeting a success, according to Abe.

In the summit that displayed reconciliation, Moon and Kim agreed to pursue a "complete" denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula and strive to declare a formal end to the 1950-1953 Korean War.

"Just had a long and very good talk with President Moon of South Korea. Things are going very well, time and location of meeting with North Korea is being set," Trump said Saturday in a Twitter post, apparently referring to his planned talks with the North Korean leader.

South Korea's presidential office said Moon and Trump talked over the phone for about 75 minutes, adding that the details of the conversation will be announced Sunday.

For Japan, resolving the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s remains a top priority.

Abe and Trump reaffirmed their stance to urge North Korea so the abduction issue will be resolved, a senior Japanese government official said.

