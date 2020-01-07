Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Abe urges LDP lawmakers to intensify push for constitutional reform

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday urged members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party to step up the campaign to amend the nation's pacifist postwar Constitution.

In his remarks to LDP lawmakers returning from their New Year holidays, Abe said it is a "historic mission" of the party to revise the Constitution for the first time since it took effect in 1947.

"Let us make a big step toward revising the Constitution, (which is) a huge responsibility for us," Abe said at a gathering of lawmakers at the LDP headquarters.

Amending the war-renouncing Constitution, the backbone of Japan's exclusively defense-oriented posture, remains a divisive issue in the country. Abe has said he wants the Self-Defense Forces to be explicitly mentioned in the supreme law to end years of debate over their legality.

Revising the supreme law requires approval by two-thirds majorities in both houses of parliament before it can be put to a national referendum. Parliamentary debate has yet to progress with the issue of constitutional reform being overshadowed by a series of scandals that have plagued the Abe administration.

With less than two years left until his current term as LDP president ends in September 2021, Abe has reiterated in recent weeks his determination to get the Constitution change done.

On Monday, Abe used his first press conference of the year to make his stance clear, saying, "There is no change at all in my wish to revise the Constitution."

Some within the LDP, including Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, have floated the idea of changing party rules to allow Abe's term to be extended. But Abe, already Japan's longest-serving prime minister, has said he will not seek a fourth term at the helm of the party.

At the LDP gathering, Abe cited a well-known Japanese proverb that "peaches and chestnuts take three years, persimmons take eight years," comparing the time it takes the trees to bear fruit to his time in office.

Abe is in his eighth year in office since returning to power in December 2012 and is increasingly focused on his political legacy.

"Yuzu (Japanese citrus) trees need nine years to reach full bloom. I hope to grow many flower blossoms for Japan as part of my responsibility until then," Abe said.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Login to comment

Abe is right to say that "revising the constitution (is) a huge responsibility for us", but he is wrong to do that because the constitution has provides Japan peace for as far as he lives.

If Abe wants to revise it in a way to doubly secure the peace, then it is OK.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

At the LDP gathering, Abe cited a well-known Japanese proverb that "peaches and chestnuts take three years, persimmons take eight years," comparing the time it takes the trees to bear fruit to his time in office.

I think you planted the wrong tree! Lord knows you tried giving it enough fertilizer!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why not put the have a referendum on constitutional revision?

Let the Japanese people decide.

Japan is a democratic country, isn’t it?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

kurisupisu asked "Japan is a democratic country, isn’t it?"

Wrong. If Japan is, then it wouldn't happen.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

