Abe urges LDP to intensify efforts to alter 'occupation' Constitution

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday urged members of his Liberal Democratic Party to intensify their efforts in the New Year to bring amendments to Japan's pacifist Constitution, calling the country's supreme law a product of its postwar "occupation."
Touching on the history of his party, formed in 1955 through a merger of conservative forces, Abe said, "The reasoning for the merger was to achieve economic growth and to change the Constitution, created during the occupation, and other various systems on a stable political foundation."
He also said in a meeting held at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo that it is "a historic mission to think about and discuss the ideal shape of a country that fits with the times."
Speculation is rife that Abe is hoping to see the parliament initiate a formal process that would move the country towards first-ever amendments of the postwar Constitution by the end of 2018 so that the revised law would take effect by 2020, a target he set in May 2017.
The LDP is currently discussing areas of the Constitution it aspires to change, including the controversial war-renouncing Article 9.
Abe proposed in May to add to the article an explicit reference to the Self-Defense Forces, saying that the absence of such a reference leaves room for arguments that the maintenance of armed services, even for self-defense, contravenes the pacifist charter. But some LDP members have called for more drastic change.
While the public is divided over whether to amend Article 9, many LDP lawmakers are eager to see a change in this, the most symbolic part of the Constitution. Conservatives see it as a humiliating imposition by the U.S.-led occupation after Japan's defeat in World War II.
The LDP, its junior coalition ally the Komeito party and other pro-constitutional reform forces control two-thirds majorities in both houses of the Diet, which are required to initiate an amendment.
But proponents of change will likely tread carefully with political opponents because any proposal would need to be approved by a majority of voters in a national referendum.
Political observers say the failure to secure a majority in a national referendum would be a blow severe enough to lead to Abe's resignation. The amendment process is widely believed within the LDP to be better initiated in the clear air of 2018 when no national election is expected.© KYODO
Strikebreaker555
Out of many WW2 results, Japans pacifist constitution has to be one of the best possbile outcomes for a then country engulfed in Nationalism and Fascism. The "new" constitution brought full democracy to Japan and secured a pacifist stance that helped Japan focus their efforts on the economy instead of wars like the U.S did.
This pacifist constitution helped you Japan to reach the title of being the world's second largest economy for over 20 years! The power of pacifism is not to be undermined.
Akie
What occupation ? Does Abe play tricks on Japanese people again ?
Schopenhauer
When we think about recent moves of our neighbors, Abe's thinking is not necessarily wrong. We need due arms to defend our country from dangers surrounding our country. But I don't agree Abe saying our constitution is "Occupation Constitution." Three principles of the constitution are 1. Basic Human Rights 2. Sovereignty resting with people. 3. Pacifism. Abe matters the Pacifism. It is true the pacifism clause was intended to strip Japan of arms forever to make Japan militarily an impotent country and U.S. Forces station to defend Japan. Time has changed. Japan has to defend the country by themselves noting that Japan is not necessarily surrounded by peace loving nations.
Akie
Schopenhauer, your thinking is exactly what led Japan to the defeat. War is not a solution. Japan has to learn from it. Japan is surrounded by neighbors for millions years and none of them occupied Japan.
RealCDN
A desperate attempt at playing the 'emotional' card - disappointing. Otherwise, um, I think Japan is still occupied.
Schopenhauer
Good point. I was wondering why China and Korea cry so loudly against Japan's rearmament. You explained the reason to me. Their memories of militaristic Japan is saturated to their bones.
Raw Beer
I don't trust Abe, but I do think that Japan should write its own constitution. Regarding the pacifist clause, every country should have it.
Hiro S Nobumasa
PM Abe is right!
The present Constitution is actually 'Colonization Constitution ' !
Can one even comprehend why a nations Constitution should be written by the invaders who then not only occupied but also virtually colonized Nippon?
It's a big relief that Shinzo finally had the guts to tell his true feelings which is the truth!
Waitin for Abe to da-kine use Tweeter soon!