Abe pledges to advance peace treaty talks with Russia

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech in Tokyo on Friday at a gathering of groups seeking the return of four Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islets off Hokkaido, known as the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged Friday to advance bilateral peace treaty talks with Russia as supporters of the return of four disputed islands off Hokkaido held an annual rally.

For a second year in a row, participants in the event refrained from calling the Russian occupation of the islands "illegal," as they apparently sought to avoid raising tensions between Tokyo and Moscow over the territorial issue.

"I will step up joint work to find a solution that is acceptable to both sides and advance (peace treaty) negotiations steadily," Abe said at the rally held on "Northern Territories Day" that falls on Feb 7.

Abe has been seeking to resolve a decades-old territorial dispute with Russia and conclude negotiations for a postwar peace treaty. But the two nations have made little headway due to a huge gap over the status of the islands in northern Japan.

Abe is planning to visit Russia to attend a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Russia's victory over Germany in World War II on May 9. He has expressed hope to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin there.

Abe will be the first Japanese leader to attend the ceremony since then Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi in 2005.

Abe wants to break the stalemate in negotiations to conclude a postwar peace treaty with Russia through the envisaged summit with Putin. The previous meeting was held in September when Abe visited Vladivostok for an economic forum.

"The prime minister has been invited by Mr Putin to attend the ceremony so it's a good opportunity to have dialogue between the leaders," a Japanese government official said. "There is no way (Abe) would turn it down."

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov are expected to meet on the fringes of a security conference in Germany in mid-February and lay the ground work for their leaders' meeting.

Close aides to Putin and Abe will also step up preparations for the summit, according to the source. Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia's Security Council, is expected to visit Japan and meet with Shigeru Kitamura, who heads Japan's National Security Secretariat.

Despite rounds of negotiations, Japan and Russia have failed to bridge their differences over a long-standing territorial issue that has prevented them from signing a peace treaty.

Tokyo maintains that Moscow illegally seized the four islands called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia. Russia claims that the seizure was legitimate following Japan's 1945 surrender in World War II.

In November 2018, Abe and Putin agreed to advance negotiations based on a 1956 joint declaration, stating that Shikotan and the Habomai islet group will be handed over to Japan following the conclusion of a peace treaty. The remaining two are Etorofu and Kunashiri.

Arrangements had been made for Abe and Putin to meet on the occasion of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Chile in November. But Putin decided not to attend the gathering, which Chile later canceled due to violent protests.

Participants at Friday's meeting including public and private groups adopted a statement calling for the return of what they described as Japan's "inherent" territories at an early date.

Still, they apparently took heed of the ongoing peace treaty talks and did not say the islands have been illegally occupied, a wording that could irritate Russia.

In the previous rally in February last year, the phrase "illegal occupation" was dropped.

Abe told the annual event that bilateral talks have progressed over joint economic projects on the disputed islands, adding that he hopes to realize them "without undermining the legal positions of Japan and Russia" over the territories.

The joint economic projects are designed to build mutual trust and pave the way for resolving the territorial issue that has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from signing a postwar peace treaty.

