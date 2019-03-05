Abe willing to meet N Korean leader Kim to settle abduction issue

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday he is willing to hold direct talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to break a deadlock over the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by the North decade ago.

"I have to meet face-to-face with Chairman Kim Jong Un to resolve this issue," Abe said at the outset of a meeting with family members of abduction victims.

The meeting comes a week after President Donald Trump took up the topic during the second U.S.-North Korean summit in Hanoi, and relayed Japan's stance over the issue to Kim at Abe's request. Trump did so in his first meeting with Kim last June in Singapore as well.

"I want to settle the issue in accordance with our basic policy that we will not miss any chance," the premier said.

Abe was briefed by Trump on what was discussed during the Hanoi summit over the phone hours after the meeting ended without tangible progress toward the North's denuclearization.

Tokyo and Pyongyang have not normalized diplomatic ties due to the issue of Japanese citizens kidnapped by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s. Abe has made addressing it one of his administration's top priorities.

"We have a high hope for the meeting (between Abe and Kim) happening," 80-year-old Shigeo Iizuka, who heads a group of the family members, said during the meeting with the prime minister.

Japan officially recognizes 17 citizens, including Iizuka's younger sister Yaeko Taguchi, as having been kidnapped by North Korea and suspects the country's involvement in many more disappearances.

Five of the 17 returned home in 2002, but Pyongyang claims that eight have died and the other four were never in the country.

Speaking at a news conference after meeting with Abe, Sakie Yokota, the 83-year-old mother of Megumi Yokota, who was abducted at age 13 in 1977, said she is not sure when Abe will meet with Kim but she is hoping an "exchange of words between the Japanese and North Korean leaders" will take place.

The family members declined to disclose what Abe told them during the meeting.

