Accountant in LDP fund scandal contradicts execs' Diet statements

A key figure implicated in a slush funds scandal engulfing Japan's ruling party on Thursday stuck to his contention that the intraparty faction he kept books for decided in August 2022 to resume the controversial practice of kickbacks, contradicting earlier statements by its then executives to the Diet.

During closed-door questioning by lawmakers, Junichiro Matsumoto, accountant for the now-defunct faction once led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, also said an executive had called for the resumption of the practice a month before the meeting, but he did not name the executive.

Matsumoto was sentenced last year to three years in prison, suspended for five years, for violating the political funds control law in connection with the scandal. His testimony echoed evidence he had given at his trial.

Revelations that Liberal Democratic Party members had amassed slush funds without properly reporting some income from fundraising events have dented voter confidence in the LDP, a factor behind the ruling coalition losing majority control of the powerful House of Representatives in an election in October.

Opposition parties have been stepping up efforts to shed light on the scandal, which first came to light in late 2023. The discrepancy in statements over the issue by Matsumoto and the executives at the faction was one of the focal points of Thursday's questioning.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who currently heads the LDP, has vowed to win back voter trust. But approval ratings for his Cabinet remain stagnant ahead of a critical election for the House of Councillors this summer.

The LDP's powerful intraparty faction was found to have returned surplus funds to lawmakers who sold more fundraising party tickets than required as a quota. Abe, then head of the group, decided that the practice should end, but it resumed in August 2022 after the former prime minister was shot dead by a lone gunman during a campaign speech.

During the questioning session at a Tokyo hotel by senior members of the lower house Budget Committee, Matsumoto said no one at the August 2022 executives' meeting expressed opposition to the idea of distributing surplus funds to members again and that he had to follow the decision, according to Jun Azumi, who chairs the Budget Committee and is a member of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

But Matsumoto denied that he had instructed faction members to underreport such incomes.

The executives who participated in the August 2022 meeting were four LDP heavyweights -- former industry ministers Yasutoshi Nishimura and Hiroshige Seko and former education ministers Hakubun Shimomura and Ryu Shionoya.

Shimomura told Kyodo News after Thursday's session that he informed Matsumoto by phone around July 2022 of calls within the faction to resume kickbacks but reiterated that the executives did not decide to reinstate the practice the following month.

Matsumoto questioned why the executives at the August 2022 meeting told parliament that no decision was made back then, according to Azumi.

Disagreements over the format of the questioning session between ruling and opposition lawmakers led to it being postponed from its original schedule and to a delay in parliamentary deliberations on the state budget for the next fiscal year from April.

