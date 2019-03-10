Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Actor Tatsumi asked by LDP to run in Osaka gubernatorial election

0 Comments
TOKYO

Actor Takuro Tatsumi has been asked by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to run in next month's Osaka gubernatorial election, sources familiar with the situation said Sunday.

A senior member of the party headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with the 60-year-old Osaka native, who has appeared in dramas and entertainment shows, in Tokyo on Friday and formally made the request, according to the sources.

Tatsumi is expected to decide within days whether to enter the gubernatorial race, which will take place at the same time as nationwide local elections on April 7.

On Friday, the current governor of Osaka Prefecture, Ichiro Matsui, and mayor of Osaka city, Hirofumi Yoshimura, tendered their resignations to seek re-election in each other's positions in a bid to give fresh momentum to their ambition to reshape the major western city into a metropolitan government system akin to Tokyo's.

Matsui and Yoshimura are respectively the head and policy chief of the political group Osaka Ishin no Kai.

By seeking re-election on the day of the nationwide local elections, they hope to give a boost to their group, which does not hold a majority in either the Osaka prefectural or the city assembly.

Under Japanese election law, if the two leaders sought re-election in their current positions, fresh elections would have to be held when their original four-year terms expire later this year.

Matsui and Yoshimura were both first elected in November 2015 on a platform to resurrect the metropolis plan originally drafted by former Osaka Gov and Mayor Toru Hashimoto, who sought to save taxpayers' money by reducing functional overlaps between the prefectural and city governments.

Ahead of the previous double election, the LDP had also asked Tatsumi to be a candidate of the party, but he declined.

After graduating from Kyoto University, Tatsumi made his national debut in NHK's drama "Romance" in 1984. He is also known as a food and wine connoisseur.

