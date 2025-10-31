 Japan Today
Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, left Image: AP
politics

All options on table for Japan, including nuclear-powered submarine: Koizumi

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi reiterated Friday that all options are on the table to strengthen Japan's defense capabilities, including the use of nuclear power to propel Japanese submarines, in light of the increasingly severe security environment.

The remark came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said he has granted South Korea approval to build a nuclear-powered submarine in a Philadelphia shipyard, which would allow Seoul to join six nations with such vessels.

Koizumi, who took the ministerial post of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's cabinet on Oct 21, said the following day at a press conference that all options were on the table when a reporter asked if he would consider using atomic power for Japanese submarines.

Responding to the same question Friday, Koizumi said Japan should discuss ways to strengthen its defense capabilities "without excluding any options, including (the use of) nuclear power (for submarines) as I said at my inaugural press conference."

"South Korea is an important neighbor and partner we should cooperate with when dealing with various issues facing the international community," Koizumi said.

He stressed the importance of Japan-South Korea security cooperation and trilateral cooperation involving the United States, citing North Korea's recent test-firing of missiles.

Opponents of nuclear propulsion argue that developing nuclear-powered submarines would contradict Japan's constitutional limits of self-defense.

Currently, only Britain, China, France, India, Russia and the United States operate nuclear-powered submarines.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

