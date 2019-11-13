Abe's mission unaccomplished: Pushing to revise Japan's pacifist charter

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe surged back to power seven years ago, pledging to bolster Japan's defenses in response to a growing threat from China and aiming to amend the pacifist constitution.
Now on track to become Japan's longest serving premier, Abe has kept his first promise. The second remains elusive.
That means Japan, which U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized over what he called an "unfair" security alliance, still faces limits on acting as a full-fledged American ally.
Trump has even suggested changing the two-way security pact that underpins the alliance, at a time when China is flexing its military muscle in the region and North Korea is pursuing nuclear and missile programs.
During Abe's watch, Japan has boosted defense spending by 10% after years of decline, expanding the military's ability to project power abroad. In a historic shift in 2014, his government reinterpreted the constitution to allow Japanese troops to fight overseas for the first time since World War Two.
But the conservative leader's inability to cement his legacy by revising the charter's pacifist Article 9 symbolizes persistent public wariness about putting troops in harm's way far from home and a fear of entanglement in U.S.-led wars.
"For the Japanese people, Article 9 is a kind of Bible," Hajime Funada, a ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker and former head of a panel on revising the charter, told Reuters.
Japan's U.S.-drafted constitution is seen by conservatives as a humiliating symbol of defeat but by others as a brake on entanglement in foreign conflicts.
For both sides, a revision would be hugely symbolic.
According to a survey by NHK TV this week, voters gave the highest marks to Abe's security and diplomacy policies. But an Asahi newspaper survey earlier this year showed 64% opposed revising Article 9 while 28% favored amendment.
Any constitutional amendment requires approval by two-thirds of both houses of parliament and a majority in a national referendum.
Abe, who quit in 2007 after a troubled one-year term, returned to office in December 2012. On Nov. 20, he will exceed the record 2,886 days in office set by Taro Katsura in the early 20th century.
Abe's term as LDP leader ends in September 2021 and unless party rules are revised, that would spell the end of his tenure.
A five-year defense program unveiled last year allocates 25.5 trillion yen ($233.7 billion) in spending, a 6.4% rise over the previous five years, and includes refitting two warships as Japan's first aircraft carriers since World War Two, a step toward a full-fledged blue-water navy.
A year after the cabinet reinterpreted the constitution, parliament enacted laws that ended a ban on exercising the right of collective self-defense, or defending a friendly country under attack, if Japan's survival is threatened.
Such steps have further pushed the limits of Article 9, which, if taken literally, bans the maintenance of a standing military but has been stretched by previous administrations to allow armed forces for self-defense.
"There is not much left of the post-war constraints," said Richard Samuels, director of the Center for International Studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
"It was under his (Abe's) administration where the fastest progress was achieved to get more distance from Article 9."
Nonetheless, Abe has been forced by public opinion and the LDP's less hawkish coalition partner, the Komeito party, to compromise.
"Theoretically, Abe has laid the groundwork for Japan to take one step closer to ... supporting the U.S. in combat for collective interests," said Ellis Krauss, professor emeritus at the University of California, San Diego.
"But I don't think Japan is near actually doing it."
PERSONAL MISSION
Last month, Japan proposed a mission by its navy in Middle East waterways, not as part of a U.S.-led coalition to protect merchant ships but separately under a Japanese law allowing research and intelligence gathering.
Even that sparked calls for caution from liberal media.
For Abe, revising the constitution is a personal mission - one that eluded his grandfather, Nobusuke Kishi, who quit as premier in 1960 due to a furore over a U.S.-Japan security pact.
"It's not only who he is, it's who his grandfather was and it's his base," Samuels said. "It's the view that says that ... we are a different Japan, no longer bound and constrained by the defeat of World War Two."
Abe has proposed writing the existence of Japan's Self-Defense Forces, as the military is known, into Article 9, far short of more drastic changes proposed previously by the LDP.
Critics in his own party say that would be a waste of political capital for little gain, although experts note an amendment could open the door to future bolder changes.
Abe appears unlikely to abandon the cause.
"Abe's fundamental philosophy is nationalism and without a change in Article 9, there can be no independence from the(U.S.) Occupation regime," said Yoshihide Soeya, a political science professor at Keio University. "I think he'll never give it up."
oldman_13
64% of Japanese opposed revising Article 9.
Yet the usual crowd on here and around the globe would have you believe 'all' Japanese are ignorant white washers of their history, oh so eager to bring back their militaristic past.
Ganbare Japan!
Brilliantly argued, Old man. All PM Abe is fighting for is the capacity of Japan to be able to defend Herself and Her allies in this region, in the most dangerous time for Japan in 70 years.
But many people will claim Japan wants to become "aggressive" and "rampage across Asia". Nonsense.
Excellent photo!
David Varnes
The two issues aren't connected in any way. So what's your point other than to blather?
Jimizo
It could be that many Japanese ( don’t know where you are getting ‘all’ from, cobber ) whitewash their history while not wanting to return to their militaristic past.
Samit Basu
@oldman_13
Not at all. Ordinary Japanese are like sheeps; they follow whatever their leaders tell them to do unconditionally, as it is unbecoming of Japanese for subordinate to question the people in authority.
This is why Japan is classified as a Russia-style oligarchy and not a democracy.
Anyhow, it is too late for Japan to cross out the Article 9, Japan is too bankrupt to remilitarize now, and the Pacifism and conflict resolution with neighbors in form of giving up on all its outstanding territorial claims is the best way to guarantee Japan's long term survival.
If Abe tried to remilitarize during his first term in 2006, that might have worked because Japan still had resources to rearm back then. But Japan of 2019 can't; it's too bankrupt and too old to militarize.
This is why Japan was begging to be able to buy the F-22 at $300 million a copy back in 2009 before being denied, but Japan of 2019 refused the F-22 sales offer from the US citing too high a cost.
Hokkaidoboy
I support Abe, Japan cannot stand unarmed in front of rampant belligerence from North Korea regime and Chinese oppression
Samit Basu
@Hokkaidoboy
But where is the money to rearm and where are the young men of Japan to rebuild the military? Abe san just raised sales tax in the middle of a recession and is going after Japan's wealthy's offshore accounts to raise tax revenue to pay for soaring elderly welfare and debt service cost. Japan must restore conscription in order to build a military of sufficient size, how many Japanese young men under the age of 30 back restoration of military conscription?
Hokkaidoboy
@Samir Basu
I appreciate your response, but conscription cannot be applied in Japan for many reasons, especially social issues. JSDF must be armed, I didn't mean arms race.
Do the hustle
This reason is malarkey! Japan is its own worst enemy in Asia.
Samit Basu
@Hokkaidoboy
Conscription is the only way for Japan to build a military of a sufficient size, say 800K troops.
And Abe's proposed conscription does exactly that; the revised "war constitution" places the duty to protect Japan on the shoulders of each individual Japanese citizen, opening the path for Japanese government to resume military conscription. This is why Japanese voters must vote for candidates opposed to revising the peace constitution for the sake of their own children, not vote for LDP candidates like mindless lemmings.
Simon Foston
Ganbare Japan!Today 06:52 am JST
That's not really what the comment was about at all.
zichi
The current SDF's are special civil servants who can resign with one months notice. A change to Article 9 would change it more in a standard type of military needing enlistments. Who people be willing to do that? Conscription would never work.
Alfie Noakes
Akie
"in response to a growing threat from China" ?
It is no wonder that it will never be accomplished, because it is a lie.
Akie
quercetum
I hold the opinion that Article 9 is a symbol of defeat and humiliation. What independent country in the world is prohibited to have its own military?
They are each and in itself separate issues.
1) Military - Full fledge military
2) Defense- Removal of US military
3) Deterrent - Neighboring threats
Amend the Constitution, protect your own country, and update to keep China and North Korea honest. This woukd be my view if Japan were my own country and isn’t necessary militaristic.