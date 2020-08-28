Abenomics failed to deliver as Japan braces for post-Abe era

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's signature shock-and-awe Abenomics stimulus strategy was already faltering even before Friday's news that he would be stepping down for health reasons.
That blunt assessment by many Japan observers underlined the daunting political challenge Abe has faced in his efforts to pull the economy out of decades of economic stagnation.
And the coronavirus may have just put the final nail in the coffin to his "three arrows" reform program as the economy sinks deeper into recession, analysts say.
After sweeping to power in late 2012, Abe deployed his three arrows of Abenomics - large-scale monetary easing, fiscal spending and structural reforms - to reignite the world's third biggest economy after years of subpar growth and falling prices.
There were some quick-hit successes.
The Bank of Japan's "bazooka" stimulus program lifted business sentiment and helped weaken the yen, giving exporters windfall profits that trickled down to wages and new jobs.
Corporate governance reforms drew in huge amounts of overseas money, pushing up foreign ownership of Japan's listed stocks to a record 31.7% in 2014 from 28% in 2012. It stood at 29.6% in 2019.
But Abe, who is set to step down before his term ends next September, will leave behind a pile of unfinished business for his successor.
"The focus at the moment will be on the coronavirus recovery and controlling the infection, regardless of who will be the next prime minister," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.
"There has been talk that Abenomics has been having a harmful impact, so I think the focal point will be on suggestions how to make changes to it."
The biggest disappointment for the prime minister, and many Japan observers, is that the third-arrow reforms to reshape an economy hobbled by low productivity, a rapidly ageing population and a rigid labor market, have proved elusive.
PAYING THE PRICE
Now, Japan is paying the price as COVID-19 wipes out the short-term benefits brought by Abenomics, such as an inbound tourism boom, reflated growth and rising job availability.
Abe's failure to entice companies to spend more on capital expenditure has given Japan Inc a huge cash-pile that served as a liquidity buffer to weather the pandemic's shock.
But the experience may give firms an excuse to keep hoarding cash rather than spend on new business opportunities, which could stifle innovation and weigh on Japan's potential growth - factors Abe was focused on addressing through the third arrow.
"COVID-19 may have reassured corporate executives that cash is indeed king," said Hideo Hayakawa, a senior fellow at the Tokyo Foundation for Policy Research. "My fear is that companies may feel even more inclined to save rather than spend."
Social distancing policies and other business constrains to contain the virus may cripple potential growth - already low due to slow progress in deregulating highly-protected medical and agriculture industries, and accepting more foreign workers to address chronic labor shortages.
Japan's potential growth rate, which used to exceed 4% in the 1980s, slid near zero last year from around 1% before Abenomics began, according to BOJ estimates.
"Structural reform, or the third arrow, has been the declaring failure of Abenomics," said Samuel Tombs, chief U.K. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "Even the government's signature immigration reform last year was much ado about nothing, in practice."
DEFLATIONARY MINDSET
COVID-19 also dashed a grand experiment of Abenomics that aimed to turn around Japan's "deflationary mindset," in which companies and households hold off on spending on expectations that low growth and wages will persist.
The economy stumbled to a record contraction in the second quarter that shrank nominal gross domestic product (GDP) to 507 trillion yen ($4.8 trillion), around levels marked in 2013 and far distant from Abe's 600-trillion-yen target.
"Japan's economy may have performed better after Abenomics, but not enough to change public sentiment dramatically," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
"With the pandemic, we'll likely see growth fall further. With many legacies of Abenomics wiped out, we know now there was no magic wand to fix Japan's chronic woes," he said.
Moreover, with the BOJ having exhausted its tool-kit to achieve its elusive 2% inflation target, policymakers face the challenge of seeking to revive the economy with a dearth of ammunition.
Japan's huge debt also limits room for big fiscal spending, which may keep any economic recovery weak, analysts say.
"Japan failed to normalise monetary and fiscal policies when the economy was in better shape," said former BOJ board member Takahide Kiuchi. "Now, it's paying the price."
Reactions from public
Here are the reactions of some people on the streets of Tokyo.
NAOHITO KOJIMA, 55, BROKERAGE EMPLOYEE
"I think he worked hard. As head of the ruling party, he worked hard on Abenomics for eight years. There were various problems, but if someone else had been leader, it's questionable whether they could have maintained a stable government for as long as he did.
"He had various diplomatic negotiations overseas and there were pros and cons, but I think there were many merits.
REIJI IWATA, 24, ACTOR
"I think he's been working the whole time, and we've also had the coronavirus pandemic. He's faced various criticism, I think, but he's worked hard for the country so I feel kind of sad that he's resigning."
KUNIO SEKINE, 62, OFFICE WORKER
"I'm surprised. He looked really tired, but I didn't think he would resign. I wish he could work harder and stay on a bit longer."
KUMIKO SAITO, 45, OFFICE WORKER
"He was working hard on (measures to deal with) the coronavirus. But he seemed worn out lately, and I was worried.(His resignation) is very unfortunate."
KATSUMI ABIKO, 79, SHOPKEEPER
"Everything he did was wrong. Especially (trying to) amend the constitution. He is not protecting our constitution but wanted to change it. I can't forgive him."© Thomson Reuters 2020.
Peter Neil
Well, at least he didn't start a war. Could you imagine having to be PM of Japan?
I mean, for heaven's sake... where do you start and how convoluted the nonsense of the LDP factions must be. It's like a Rube Goldberg machine. How in the world could you get anything accomplished at all?
What would you do?
Omachi
As head of the largest party and faction within, he had a lot of power not put to use. He could have pushed for the reforms - equalized vote values, halved national politician count, stopped propping up whaling and rice farming - both simply vote buying operations, supported better social support for women with children, stopped living in the 1950s - Abe mask, etc.
Omachi
All he did was waste time and money.
Do the hustle
Failed to deliver? I would have just said, “Failed!” and been done with it.
His economic policies are fraught with lies. He should be facing charges of fraud. Here’s a short-list of his lies.
First sakes tax increase was plugged to pay off the public debt. Never happened!
Second sales tax increase plugged to support the pension and the public debt. Never happened!
Women in the workforce on equal pay. Never happened!
Tax cuts given to corporations to be passed on as salary increases. Never happened!
Free child care. Never happened!
Free secondary education. Never happened!
These are just a few off the top of my head. There are many more! He’s just a lying politician. However, he’s just going to be replaced with another liar full of false promises and delusions of grandeur.
AgentX
And here come the excuses...
Nippon Kaigi never had ANY intention of bringing about the long overdue reform needed to free the Japanese people (and residents) from servitude. 'Forced' overtime, for example. It would affect their mass profits.
Bye, bye Abe. You milked it well. Welcome to the next chosen muppet.
Michael Machida
He did have an excellent exit strategy. Standing ovation for that Abe San!
kurisupisu
Where are the examples here?
Heres one...
When Abe was in Iran to ostensibly mediate,
a Japanese tanker was attacked by Iranians.
He left Iran shortly after having wasted time and money doing JS!
He went halfway around the world to become severely embarrassed.
It was a cringeworthy spectacle!
Working hard to waste taxpayers‘ money on worthless masks and watching Japan endure a State of Emergency that resulted in more infections, not fewer-a massive fail if ever there was one!
The measly payments given as GDP shrunk 30% must really assure people in Japan that Abe was a caring PM.
Cricky
Legacy? I can think of a few, increase in children living in poverty, workers on dodgy contracts, watering down of labour laws. Souring of relations with neighbors. Economy in a spiral before the virus. A financial focus on profitable international companies over had to mouth tax payers...it's going to get worse as the LDP decide who's bloodline is next to have the honour of the position of PM. Skills not a prerequisite, a vision of a future not a prerequisite, wanting to improve the lives of Japanese......who?
AgentX
In his mind, and for his cronies, it's not a failure at all. He walks away a far more wealthy business man. And the groundwork for Nippon Kaigi's future warlords is laid.
He didn't fail at all. You assume his/their intentions are good...
Michael Machida
He did deliver the tiny little bitty masks.
Tom Denk
Gotta love those Reactions from public that pretty much show the mindset of a Japanese non-voting, never cared about politics citizen. " He Worked hard" "I think he worked hard" " I wish he worked harder..." etc.
Its aslo the usual empty phrase used when you dont know what to say or there is nothing else you can praise.