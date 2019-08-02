Angry South Koreans accuse Japan of 'economic invasion'

Angry South Korean demonstrators on Friday accused former colonial power Japan of "economic invasion" after Tokyo removed Seoul from a so-called white list of favored export partners in a dispute over wartime forced labor.
Protesters stood in front of the Japanese embassy building in central Seoul with signs reading "No Abe", referring to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
"The Abe government distorts history and commits economic invasion!" they chanted, surrounded by police officers and reporters.
South Korea is the first country ever to be dropped from Tokyo's list of nations granted minimal constraints on exports of products, which analysts say could affect hundreds of key items imported to the South.
Friday's decision follows Tokyo's announcement in early July that it would place tough restrictions on exports of chemicals vital to Seoul's world-leading chip and smartphone industry.
"This is an economic invasion that attacks the vital point of our economy," said Park Seok-woon, president of the Korea Alliance for Progressive Movement.
Fighting it amounted to "South Korea's second independence movement" against Japan, he said.
The relationship between the two nations has been strained for decades as a result of Tokyo's brutal 1910-45 colonial rule over the Korean peninsula.
A series of rulings since last year by South Korean courts ordering Japanese firms that used wartime forced labour to compensate victims -- an issue Tokyo says was settled by a 1965 treaty -- have further soured ties.
Many Koreans remain bitterly resentful over the past, even going back centuries.
"I feel that Japan has always been the same since the Japanese invasions of Korea in 1592," Cho Hyun-joo, president of the Seoul Young Korean Academy NGO. "They've always, always considered the Korean peninsula as a commodity and a tool for their own advancement and benefits."
The protesters called on the South Korean government to abolish its military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan. Known as GSOMIA, the pact enables Seoul and Tokyo -- both are U.S. allies -- to share intelligence on North Korea, among others.
"If Japan cannot trust us with issues related to the economy, then it makes no sense for the two countries to trust each other on military intelligence," said Park, who was among around 30 demonstrators at the embassy.
Also on Friday, authorities in Gangnam -- the wealthy Seoul district made famous worldwide by Korean rapper Psy -- said they will remove all Japanese flags from their streets, some of which are decorated with the emblems of all nations.© 2019 AFP
shonanbb
An invasion would be dumping products. This is more like an embargo.
Speed
This is absolutely heart breaking.
princess row
Invasion? Like getting in forcedly, like that? Japan is moving away from the chaos that is S Korea. It is taking away a privilege they previously granted, it was never S Korea as a given. .
kazetsukai
Intersting "public" reaction by SK. Contrived or not, their entire "attitude" is beyond "normal" towards Japan.
It will be much more interesting if the Japanese people "really" got the facts and actually "reacted" to their now ominous "threats". They are actually inciting physical action which can lead to war.
There is one word that may still come back to Japan.. "gaman". Japanes people are one of the few people that when united and persevere, their willingness to bear the burden as when recovering from the tsunamis, earthquakes and volcanic activities can be a powerful force when faced with any major crisis that affects the entire nation.
Then again, the big proble with this article is to sound the WWII atrocities again as the cause. Which in effect brings back the idea of a war or actual physical confrontation. This was an industrial and security issue that affects both SK and Japan economically. It is not a one sided negative effect. It hurts both sides.
chococya96
Welp, I hope that Korean people are ready for a wild rollercoaster ride. Things will be hectic for the next couple of months for the Korean people.
Honestly, their only hope is to impeach Moon and his current government.
kazetsukai
There is one other aspect to all this... SK is playing the world stage again. World opinion can be a problem for both countries.
But lest all forget... the actual actions and roles SK plays and Japan plays in the international arena is known to be very different, earning a different kind of "respect". That may eventually make a major difference in the outcome.
NZ2011
Soooo the special agreement ends, it doesn't stop shipments just takes longer, they "don't want Japan stuff anyway" but economic invasion?
This is getting beyond silly.
smithinjapan
I swear the sheer amount of coverage of this day after day is a ploy to distract while Abe rams through legislation to change the Constitution.
zichi
South Korea removes Japan from its list of trusted partners.
Hiro
Don't these people know shame? Japan just like any other nation in the world have the rights to decide what product enter or leave their country. The fact that SK have been enjoying these benefits the last few years has made them spoiled. Should have kick them off the list long ago. Because clearly they were ungrateful and still holding a lot of grudges inside from the past.
ken1911jp
What Japan exports to South Korea may be used for North Korean missiles.
It is a natural right for Japan to try to stop it.
rgcivilian1
I have read through many posts and articles those from Japan and SKorea, but from what I have learned in research, this matter was settled a very long time ago from a financial standpoint and Japan has not started a SKorean economic showdown. Even so I have yet to see any SKorean products burned, damaged or stomped in public. South Koreans have forgotten how Japan has provided over the many years support and business to SK when it didn't have to. SK refused the direct payment to victims back in 1965 and mid 80s. Research further shows that in the mid 80s exchange of funding the funds were to be paid to the victims but instead was spent on other infrastructure projects and modernization of its infrastructure. Feel free to research, how many of you have seen mass demonstration against SK or burning another country's flag.