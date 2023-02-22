Annual event held in Japan pushing claim over S Korea-held isles

A protester holds a banner during a rally against Japan's Takeshima Day near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday.

An annual ceremony was held in Japan on Wednesday to highlight the country's claims over a disputed group of isles held by South Korea, immediately causing Seoul to protest despite their ongoing efforts to improve bilateral relations.

The isles off the western prefecture of Shimane are known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea. They are a sore point between the neighboring countries, whose ties remain strained over wartime and territorial issues.

Hideyuki Nakano, a Cabinet Office parliamentary vice minister representing the central government, attended the ceremony. It is the 11th straight year that Tokyo has dispatched someone of his rank, but the government refrained from sending any cabinet ministers, apparently to avoid provoking Seoul.

"The occupation of Takeshima, which South Korea started by forceful means, is an illegal occupation without any basis," Nakano said. But he added, "We will resolve the dispute peacefully through tenacious diplomatic efforts."

Shimane Gov Tatsuya Maruyama called visits to the isles by South Korean officials "extremely regrettable." He said, "Discussions between the governments of Japan and South Korea are necessary."

In Tokyo, the top government spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, told a press conference, "Takeshima is clearly Japan's inherent territory, whether looking at historical facts or international law."

In response, South Korea's Foreign Ministry summoned Naoki Kumagai, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, to lodge a protest over the ceremony, which has been held annually since 2006 by the Shimane prefectural government on what it designates as "Takeshima Day."

"We strongly protest Japan's repeated unjust territorial claims and demand the immediate abolition of the event," the ministry said in a statement.

This year's ceremony came as the two countries have been accelerating discussions on the issue of compensation for South Koreans who sued two Japanese companies for alleged forced labor during Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

Last month, Seoul indicated a South Korean foundation could pay money to the plaintiffs on behalf of the Japanese companies that were ordered to pay compensation by the South Korean Supreme Court in separate rulings in 2018.

Japan, meanwhile, is eyeing expressing remorse for its aggression until the end of World War II in the form of a reiteration that it will uphold statements released by previous administrations if South Korea implements the proposal, sources close to the matter have said.

