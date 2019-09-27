Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Takashi Tachibana at a press conference in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: KYODO
politics

Anti-NHK party head suggests genocide to solve overpopulation

43 Comments
TOKYO

The head of a minor opposition party, whose primary goal is to "crush" Japan's public broadcaster NHK, makes a remark hinting that genocide is the solution to overpopulation in a video uploaded to YouTube on Friday.

"To put it very roughly, 'we should just wipe out races that have babies like idiots,' or something like that," Takashi Tachibana of the NHK Kara Kokumin Wo Mamoru To (the party to protect the people from NHK) says in the video, adding he has "no motivation to do so though."

Tachibana also questions the provision of educational support to countries in poverty.

"It's impossible to teach dogs. They're close to being dogs. There are an overwhelming number of people like that in the world," he says, adding, "These countries have babies to the point of idiocy."

In a separate video discussing racism, Tachibana suggests that discrimination and bullying are forms of divine providence.

"Isn't it good for things to be natural? The natural order God created. People killing each other is part of God's system, too," he says.

Tachibana, a former employee of the broadcaster formally called Japan Broadcasting Corp., is known for making inflammatory remarks about TV personalities and those who oppose him on his YouTube channel.

His party calls for the abolishment of mandatory payment of subscription fees to the public broadcaster, arguing that only those who watch the network should have to pay.

The party received around 980,000 votes in the proportional representation system in the July 21 upper house election.

Unfortunately,Takashi’s ideas are not that original.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Aaaand that’s why people need to be careful who they elect.

11 ( +11 / -0 )

Was this guy saying things like this before he was elected?

I think the word 'nutter' applies here.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Yea, let Japan go to nuclear wars with China or North Korea.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

To put it very roughly, 'we should just wipe out races that have babies like idiots,'

The Japanese paradox; welcome! but not really once your on the inside. Your just a kind of experiment for our unique racism.

0 ( +5 / -5 )

Minor the optimum word, why give this crazy nonentity a platform to preach his looney tunes?

The photo is a dead give away.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Yea, let Japan go to nuclear wars with China or North Korea.

Why do you keep cheering for war? I know you want to see Japan lose but in a nuclear war there are no winners. What’s the point?

6 ( +6 / -0 )

I voted him and to the party. Paying four thousand yen every two months to NHK is a burden for pensioners and the poor. The guy is not answering to the expectations of the people. We sent him to the diet to lower the fees of NHK.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

He's been watching too many Marvel movies.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

At first I thought this guy had something going for him, in a positive light that is. Now I see that he really is a nutter that should be censured for comments like this, and kicked out of the Diet!

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Has this guy had a psychological examination? He’s a flipping nutter!

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I dont really think he is that fringe or outlier. Many of these politicians have this streak in them.

If I was to be honest, and submit a sample of the segment of Japanese I have known, I think the stat would show 15 to 20% of them have some kind of mental disorder. Not saying thats conclusive at all, just what I have sampled.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

@Haaa Nemui

Why do you keep cheering for war?

That's what this Tachibana dude wants. He said this

People killing each other is part of God's system, too,"

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

thats what allot of them want. just as long as they dont have to do it

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

He had me at "destroying NHK" but lost me when he became Hitler.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

That's what this Tachibana dude wants. He said this

I realize that but every article you comment on regarding Japan and its relations with its nearest neighbors you keep cheering on the possibility of NK sending missiles to Japan and how Japan would lose in a big way. Is that what you actually want?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Ahh . . . His Mom must be sooo proud of him.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Finally I got the reason why people keep on electing Abe as PM..

What an idiot

3 ( +3 / -0 )

.

They released this guy to detract from the Oct. 1 Consumption Tax increase - AND - thus, to make everyone feel glad the 'sane' LDP is in command and not this idiot.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

I told you guys. My comment on July 12:

FYI, this party (NHKから国民を守る党) is mostly far right-wing and pro-Abe. Keep that in mind.

But people praised him just because being anti-NHK is cool. はぁ～

5 ( +5 / -0 )

"It's impossible to teach dogs. They're close to being dogs. There are an overwhelming number of people like that in the world," he says

Like you

2 ( +2 / -0 )

This is exactly why Asian nations do not want Japan to have an active military again.

0 ( +5 / -5 )

After Trump, Bolsonaro and Johnson, the world is clearly ready for the implementation of the next stage of the Russo-Chinese plot to install dribbling incompetents at the head of all potential rival governments...,

2 ( +2 / -0 )

What a sleaze.

Fringe parties: all fun and games until they start calling for genocide.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Genetically speaking, he isn't smart.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If I was to be honest, and submit a sample of the segment of Japanese I have known, I think the stat would show 15 to 20% of them have some kind of mental disorder. Not saying thats conclusive at all, just what I have sampled.

Really? Always great to hear a conclusion drawn from empirical evidence.

But just supposing you're right, that makes the Japanese about two to three times as mentally healthy as Americans, about 45% of whom, according to some sources, will suffer from some kind of mental disorder during their lifetimes.

Not saying that's conclusive at all, just what I've read.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

With opinions like that, he should be in the LDP!

In a separate video discussing racism, Tachibana suggests that discrimination and bullying are forms of divine providence.

"Isn't it good for things to be natural? The natural order God created. People killing each other is part of God's system, too," he says.

So killing each other is fine, but standing on someone's doorstep saying "Pay up, granddad!" is not?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

An anarchist, if I have enough motivation, this group would be the first I'd snap my fingers to

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This guy is a muppet,and I think he just burned all his political chances with such silly comments.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Does he not realise that if his policy of killing off the stupid was enacted, he'd be the first to go?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Its too terrible what Tachibana said. Arguing for ethnic genocide, and calling other races as "like dogs" is unforgivable. PM Abe and LDP will condemn Tachibana in strongest terms in the Diet.

There is something about Tachibanas eyes that make him real creepy.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

The NHK can rest easy. Tachibana is finished as a politician.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Genocide is unnecessary. The human race is committing slow suicide, by failing to address global environmental concerns. Politicians and climate chance deniers (like Donald Trump, to name a prime example) are the Dr. Kevorkians of humanity, as well as of a good portion of other species on the planet.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Thanks a lot fool! Now NHK is probably laughing all the way to our front doors.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

While I dont agree on his genocide ideas, im 100% behind him on his NHK stance

1 ( +2 / -1 )

"... why give this crazy nonentity a platform to preach his looney tunes?"

Because he party he heads got nearly a million votes in the last election.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Well, I guess The Party to Protect the People from NHK has just lost my support.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Did NHK create the anti-NHK party to discredit anyone who opposed being forced to pay for NHK? This lunatic sure is doing NHK a big favor.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I wonder how Takashi would feel if someone made that same suggestion but the race selected was Asian, oh silly me that would require some level of empathy for this narcopath to comprehend the error of his way.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I don’t think even calling this ‘regrettable’ will get him out of trouble here.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

His free speech is a strain on my brain and nerves and not the expected languages of a parliamentarian but sometimes even democracy sucks but not not as much as this wacko Tachibana a mad dog for sure.

Tachibana more wacko than wild orange.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

""These countries have babies to the point of idiocy."

Clearly so did your parents.

Anyway, wouldn't be the first time Japan killed other nations' peoples in the millions, but that this can be said and gotten away with in this day and age is Simply unbelievable. This guy needs to be canned IMMEDIATELY. If not, ask him what he'd think if other nations thought Japan should be part of the receiving end of that genocide. I mean, we know he thinks Japan is born of "divine providence" and it is okay to abuse other nations' peoples, but put it to him seriously (and ask him if he thinks there's a god, or if the Emperor is god).

Anyway, won't be long before Japan starts sinking as the water levels rise, and people like this clown will be forced to move and live Under another nation's flag, like China.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Tachibana is just one of the many loonies let loose from the straightjacket of a mindless Japanese miseducation that head into politics to stir the rancid pot in order to get attention and enjoy the cheap perks of power while slurping at the trough.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

