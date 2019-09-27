Anti-NHK party head suggests genocide to solve overpopulation

The head of a minor opposition party, whose primary goal is to "crush" Japan's public broadcaster NHK, makes a remark hinting that genocide is the solution to overpopulation in a video uploaded to YouTube on Friday.
"To put it very roughly, 'we should just wipe out races that have babies like idiots,' or something like that," Takashi Tachibana of the NHK Kara Kokumin Wo Mamoru To (the party to protect the people from NHK) says in the video, adding he has "no motivation to do so though."
Tachibana also questions the provision of educational support to countries in poverty.
"It's impossible to teach dogs. They're close to being dogs. There are an overwhelming number of people like that in the world," he says, adding, "These countries have babies to the point of idiocy."
In a separate video discussing racism, Tachibana suggests that discrimination and bullying are forms of divine providence.
"Isn't it good for things to be natural? The natural order God created. People killing each other is part of God's system, too," he says.
Tachibana, a former employee of the broadcaster formally called Japan Broadcasting Corp., is known for making inflammatory remarks about TV personalities and those who oppose him on his YouTube channel.
His party calls for the abolishment of mandatory payment of subscription fees to the public broadcaster, arguing that only those who watch the network should have to pay.
The party received around 980,000 votes in the proportional representation system in the July 21 upper house election.© KYODO
kurisupisu
Unfortunately,Takashi’s ideas are not that original.
Haaa Nemui
Aaaand that’s why people need to be careful who they elect.
BigYen
Was this guy saying things like this before he was elected?
I think the word 'nutter' applies here.
Samit Basu
Yea, let Japan go to nuclear wars with China or North Korea.
TheLongTermer
The Japanese paradox; welcome! but not really once your on the inside. Your just a kind of experiment for our unique racism.
itsonlyrocknroll
Minor the optimum word, why give this crazy nonentity a platform to preach his looney tunes?
The photo is a dead give away.
Haaa Nemui
Why do you keep cheering for war? I know you want to see Japan lose but in a nuclear war there are no winners. What’s the point?
vanityofvanities
I voted him and to the party. Paying four thousand yen every two months to NHK is a burden for pensioners and the poor. The guy is not answering to the expectations of the people. We sent him to the diet to lower the fees of NHK.
JonathanJo
He's been watching too many Marvel movies.
Yubaru
At first I thought this guy had something going for him, in a positive light that is. Now I see that he really is a nutter that should be censured for comments like this, and kicked out of the Diet!
Do the hustle
Has this guy had a psychological examination? He’s a flipping nutter!
TheLongTermer
I dont really think he is that fringe or outlier. Many of these politicians have this streak in them.
If I was to be honest, and submit a sample of the segment of Japanese I have known, I think the stat would show 15 to 20% of them have some kind of mental disorder. Not saying thats conclusive at all, just what I have sampled.
Samit Basu
@Haaa Nemui
That's what this Tachibana dude wants. He said this
TheLongTermer
thats what allot of them want. just as long as they dont have to do it
Bugle Boy of Company B
He had me at "destroying NHK" but lost me when he became Hitler.
Haaa Nemui
I realize that but every article you comment on regarding Japan and its relations with its nearest neighbors you keep cheering on the possibility of NK sending missiles to Japan and how Japan would lose in a big way. Is that what you actually want?
kokoro7
Ahh . . . His Mom must be sooo proud of him.
Dinesh
Finally I got the reason why people keep on electing Abe as PM..
What an idiot
semperfi
They released this guy to detract from the Oct. 1 Consumption Tax increase - AND - thus, to make everyone feel glad the 'sane' LDP is in command and not this idiot.
hiragino4410
I told you guys. My comment on July 12:
But people praised him just because being anti-NHK is cool. はぁ～
Aly Rustom
Like you
HJSLLS
This is exactly why Asian nations do not want Japan to have an active military again.
lucabrasi
After Trump, Bolsonaro and Johnson, the world is clearly ready for the implementation of the next stage of the Russo-Chinese plot to install dribbling incompetents at the head of all potential rival governments...,
rainyday
What a sleaze.
Fringe parties: all fun and games until they start calling for genocide.
Akie
Genetically speaking, he isn't smart.
BigYen
Really? Always great to hear a conclusion drawn from empirical evidence.
But just supposing you're right, that makes the Japanese about two to three times as mentally healthy as Americans, about 45% of whom, according to some sources, will suffer from some kind of mental disorder during their lifetimes.
Not saying that's conclusive at all, just what I've read.
kohakuebisu
With opinions like that, he should be in the LDP!
So killing each other is fine, but standing on someone's doorstep saying "Pay up, granddad!" is not?
kibousha
An anarchist, if I have enough motivation, this group would be the first I'd snap my fingers to
William77
This guy is a muppet,and I think he just burned all his political chances with such silly comments.
BlackFlagCitizen
Does he not realise that if his policy of killing off the stupid was enacted, he'd be the first to go?
Ganbare Japan!
Its too terrible what Tachibana said. Arguing for ethnic genocide, and calling other races as "like dogs" is unforgivable. PM Abe and LDP will condemn Tachibana in strongest terms in the Diet.
There is something about Tachibanas eyes that make him real creepy.
Meiyouwenti
The NHK can rest easy. Tachibana is finished as a politician.
NCIS Reruns
Genocide is unnecessary. The human race is committing slow suicide, by failing to address global environmental concerns. Politicians and climate chance deniers (like Donald Trump, to name a prime example) are the Dr. Kevorkians of humanity, as well as of a good portion of other species on the planet.
DaDude
Thanks a lot fool! Now NHK is probably laughing all the way to our front doors.
Vince Black
While I dont agree on his genocide ideas, im 100% behind him on his NHK stance
JeffLee
Because he party he heads got nearly a million votes in the last election.
Speed
Well, I guess The Party to Protect the People from NHK has just lost my support.
commanteer
Did NHK create the anti-NHK party to discredit anyone who opposed being forced to pay for NHK? This lunatic sure is doing NHK a big favor.
Kobe White Bar Owner
I wonder how Takashi would feel if someone made that same suggestion but the race selected was Asian, oh silly me that would require some level of empathy for this narcopath to comprehend the error of his way.
Jimizo
I don’t think even calling this ‘regrettable’ will get him out of trouble here.
zichi
His free speech is a strain on my brain and nerves and not the expected languages of a parliamentarian but sometimes even democracy sucks but not not as much as this wacko Tachibana a mad dog for sure.
Tachibana more wacko than wild orange.
smithinjapan
""These countries have babies to the point of idiocy."
Clearly so did your parents.
Anyway, wouldn't be the first time Japan killed other nations' peoples in the millions, but that this can be said and gotten away with in this day and age is Simply unbelievable. This guy needs to be canned IMMEDIATELY. If not, ask him what he'd think if other nations thought Japan should be part of the receiving end of that genocide. I mean, we know he thinks Japan is born of "divine providence" and it is okay to abuse other nations' peoples, but put it to him seriously (and ask him if he thinks there's a god, or if the Emperor is god).
Anyway, won't be long before Japan starts sinking as the water levels rise, and people like this clown will be forced to move and live Under another nation's flag, like China.
u_s__reamer
Tachibana is just one of the many loonies let loose from the straightjacket of a mindless Japanese miseducation that head into politics to stir the rancid pot in order to get attention and enjoy the cheap perks of power while slurping at the trough.