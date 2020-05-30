Asahi Shimbun employee suspended for 1 month over gambling scandal

Asahi Shimbun Co has suspended a 50-year-old employee for a month after he was found gambling with Japan's second-highest ranking prosecutor and reporters of another newspaper during the state of emergency, put in place over the coronavirus.

The employee played mahjong for money on four occasions in April and May with Hiromu Kurokawa, former chief of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office, along with two reporters of the Sankei Shimbun newspaper, according to Asahi Shimbun.

Kurokawa, believed to be favored by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration, resigned last week after the scandal came out, and the two dailies apologized to the public in articles on their front pages.

"We are receiving a lot of criticism," such as some referring to the incident as collusion with the authorities, Shiro Nakamura, an Asahi Shimbun executive director, said in a release, adding that the newspaper takes the loss of trust seriously while offering an apology. Asahi declined to name the employee.

The employee met Kurokawa when he was a reporter covering prosecutors and was in the corporate planning division at the time of the incident. Asahi Shimbun also took disciplinary action against Shigeru Fukushima, the head of the division.

The scandal, following a report by the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine, has brought under scrutiny Japanese reporter's practice of building close personal relationships with their news sources to gain information, which is often done through visits to their homes after office hours.

The magazine reported Kurokawa played mahjong with two Sankei Shimbun reporters and an Asahi Shimbun employee on May 1 and May 13 in Tokyo. They met even though a state of emergency had been in place in the capital and several other prefectures since April 7, and later expanded nationwide, with requests for residents to stay home, and some businesses to close temporarily to avoid spreading the virus.

The Asahi Shimbun launched an internal probe and admitted the employee played mahjong for money.

Kurokawa and others may face criminal charges as Japanese law prohibits unlawful gambling, which is punishable by a fine of up to 500,000 yen. But the letter of the law is somewhat ambiguous as it treats small bets that are one-off or infrequent as exceptions.

Kurokawa drew attention in January when the cabinet allowed him to remain in his post even after he turned 63, the retirement age for the post, amid speculation the government was looking for him to succeed Prosecutor General Nobuo Inada, who is expected to retire in July.

The government delayed Kurokawa's retirement date for another six months. But critics pointed out that the delay likely violated a law regarding the Public Prosecutors Office.

