ASEAN, Japan, China, S Korea leaders meet on economy, N Korea

From left, Myanmar's Foreign Ministry Permanent Secretary Aung Kyaw Moe, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and East Timor Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao hold hands for a photo session during the 27th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Japan Summit in Vientiane, Laos, on Thursday.

ASEAN members were joined by Japan's new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and leaders from China and South Korea in Vientiane on Thursday for talks likely to focus on economic cooperation, North Korea's weapons development programs and other regional issues.

Making a foray on to the diplomatic stage after taking office around a week ago, Ishiba is keen to build close ties with ASEAN and assure the grouping of Japan's continuing pursuit of a "free and open Indo-Pacific," amid China's growing economic and military clout in the region and Pyongyang's repeated ballistic missile tests.

Prior to his departure, the Japanese prime minister said he would not raise the idea of creating a NATO-style alliance in Asia during his meetings in the Lao capital, with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations wary it could provoke China and bring instability to the region.

Japanese government officials have said the leaders at the ASEAN Plus Three meeting could discuss the situation in the South China Sea, an area claimed almost entirely by China where it is involved in confrontations with the Philippines.

Japan is also concerned about the East China Sea, where Chinese vessels have repeatedly entered Japanese territorial waters near the Tokyo-controlled Senkaku Islands, which Beijing claims and calls Diaoyu.

Ishiba is expected to underscore that it is vital to uphold a free and open order based on the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific region, the officials said.

The ASEAN Plus Three dialogue has mainly focused on regional economic cooperation, including enhancing the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralization, a scheme to provide emergency liquidity created in the aftermath of the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

The talks are part of three days of ASEAN-related summit meetings from Wednesday. The Japanese, Chinese and South Korean leaders will also participate in the East Asia Summit on Friday that will be attended by representatives of Australia, India, Russia and the United States.

© KYODO