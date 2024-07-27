ASEAN, Japan, China, S Korea agree to boost financial cooperation

From left, South Korea's Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yul, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi applaud after a group photo at the 25th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers session of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Vientiane, Laos, on Saturday.

The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations plus Japan, China and South Korea agreed Saturday to bolster economic and financial cooperation by enhancing their currency safety nets.

The ASEAN-plus-three countries have already increased the operational flexibility of the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralization, which came into force in 2010 to address short-term liquidity difficulties to prevent a recurrence of the 1997 Asian currency crisis.

At the outset of the gathering in Laos, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa emphasized the importance of strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law to ensure the region continues to enjoy stable economic growth.

The Chinese and South Korean foreign ministers, Wang Yi and Cho Tae Yul, also participated in the meeting, during which several issues including North Korea's missile and nuclear development, and the humanitarian situation in Myanmar were discussed.

At the ASEAN-plus-three gathering in Indonesia in July 2023, Wang voiced his opposition to Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea, describing it as "nuclear-contaminated."

Then Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said China's claim was "not based on scientific grounds." The water discharge from the plant, which suffered reactor fuel meltdowns after a devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, began in August last year.

As for the currency swap agreement, the finance ministers of ASEAN, Japan, China and South Korea agreed in May to expand the Chiang Mai Initiative to respond to global emergencies including natural disasters and the spread of infectious diseases.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

© KYODO