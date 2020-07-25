Asia-Pacific ministers push for free trade in fight against pandemic

Trade ministers from the Asia-Pacific region pledged Saturday to work to ensure a free flow of essential goods to fight against the coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the global economy.

The ministers from the 21 economies that form the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum met virtually amid the pandemic, with Malaysia, the current APEC host, serving as chair.

"While we acknowledge that economies may need to implement emergency measures designed to address COVID-19 challenges, we reiterate our commitment to work to facilitate the flow of essential goods and services...and minimize disruptions to trade in medical goods, food and agriculture products, in order to fight the pandemic," they said in a joint statement.

In a separate statement, the ministers declared that members are encouraged to work together to "expedite and facilitate the flow and transit of essential goods," especially medical supplies.

The ministers said they are also looking at a proposal to facilitate essential movement of people across borders to drive the economy during the pandemic.

Malaysian International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali, who chaired Saturday's meeting, said the pandemic has served as a rallying point for all APEC members.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged APEC to act fast in a coordinated manner," he told an online press conference. "This health crisis is a real test for APEC in signifying its unity and steadfastness in responding toward revitalizing the regional economy post-pandemic."

APEC is also working on a proposal for a digital platform to share information on the disease caused by the new coronavirus and another for establishing a fund to combat the virus.

"These initiatives, once operationalized, could prove to the global community that APEC is an international organization that stands strong against the test of time and crisis," he added.

The trade ministers were supposed to hold their meeting in April, but the plan was derailed as countries rushed to shut their borders to stem the virus's spread.

Azmin said Malaysia has not ruled out arranging a physical meeting among leaders from the 21 economies in late 2020.

Malaysia has thus far managed to flatten the curve in the outbreak, having reported more than 8,000 virus cases with 123 fatalities.

APEC groups Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.

© KYODO