G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting
Japan's former Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda Image: REUTERS file
politics

Asian Development Bank says president Asakawa to leave in early 2025

TOKYO

The Asian Development Bank said on Monday its president, Masatsugu Asakawa, had announced his intention to step down from his position, effective Feb 23, 2025.

The Yomiuri newspaper reported earlier on Monday that Japan is set to back former top financial diplomat Masato Kanda as a candidate for the next president of the ADB.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said in a statement that Japan hoped to promptly nominate someone most appropriate as a candidate.

The finance ministry declined to comment on the reported nomination of Kanda.

A former top Japanese currency diplomat, Asakawa became ADB president in January 2020 and oversaw the Manila-based lender's launch of measures to help the region's economies deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The election of the ADB's new president will follow "an open, transparent, and merit-based process" in accordance with the lender's charter, the development lender said in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

