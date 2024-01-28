Aso praises Kamikawa but says she is ‘not very beautiful,’ and calls her ‘Kamimura’

Liberal Democratic Party Vice President Taro Aso praised Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa during a speech Sunday in Ashiya, Fukuoka Prefecture, but mistakenly called her “Kamimura” twice and said he didn't think she could be called "very beautiful.”
During his speech, Aso, 83, referred to Kamikawa, who turns 71 on March 1 as おばさん (“old lady”), but praised her English and diplomatic skills, Kyodo News reported. “She speaks her mind and arranges meetings with the people she needs to meet by herself without the help of diplomats.”
Aso said he was impressed that Kamikawa met many of her counterparts one-on-one at the United Nations General Assembly soon after she became foreign minister last September. “No Japanese foreign minister has done something like that before. She is a new star and could inspire new stars to emerge in politics.”© Japan Today
12 Comments
Aly Rustom
Aso never fails to entertain.
Spitfire
Could he be Japan's first honest politician?
geronimo2006
Guiness book of world records holder of the most gaffes by a politician is ... Aso. What an embarrassment. Perhaps what is more surprising is an idiot like Aso can somehow remain in a position of power. Probably because behind the scenes in Japan the Oyajis run the show, and they don't find anything he says offensive.
Redemption
Look who’s talking!
Patricia Yarrow
Look in the mirror, Aso. What a git. Nice dye job, too.
SDCA
The guy looks like a deranged old man who can barely remember what he ate yesterday. Retire already you ugly old fart!
Jimizo
Aso - stupider than a bog brush and not as useful.
Yubaru
And people wonder why Japan never changes? This dude should have been put out to pasture a generation ago!
BurakuminDes
Aso looks like death warmed up. Old, senile and utterly useless. His electors likely have an IQ half their own ages!
garypen
Only in Japan is a 71-year-old a "new star" in politics.
(I know there are quite a few oldsters in US politics. But, nobody there would ever refer to a 71-year-old as a "new star")
Bob Fosse
83 and still a full head of black hair. What a virile young go-getter, working for the betterment of the people.
He should retire but won’t. At least each gaffe is one step closer to the grave.
Elvis is here
A childish insult and a slip of the tongue. Outrageous.