Aso says young voters read newspapers less, support LDP

Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso raised eyebrows Sunday by suggesting that his Liberal Democratic Party enjoys high support among young voters because they are less inclined to read newspapers than older Japanese.

The outspoken 77-year-old boasted that the LDP enjoyed strong support in last year's general election from voters below age 35, saying "this is the generation that reads newspapers the least."

"Everyone that doesn't read them (newspapers) is pro-LDP," Aso said in a speech in Shibata, Niigata Prefecture. "Sorry to newspaper sellers, but this has made clear to me that we really shouldn't help newspapers (boost their readership)."

According to the Japan Newspaper Publishers and Editors Association, 47.4 percent of men and 52.1 percent of women in their 20s never read newspapers, in contrast to just 10.9 percent of men and 9.8 percent of women in their 60s.

Some Japanese media have been critical of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration over a string of cronyism scandals including a dubious public land deal and the case of a close Abe friend getting approval to open the first new veterinary school in Japan in over a half century.

Aso, who doubles as finance minister, has had a particularly contentious relationship with journalists because of their coverage on revelations that his ministry tampered with documents regarding the steeply discounted 2016 land sale to a school operator with ties to Abe's wife, and allegations that a top bureaucrat sexually harassed a female TV reporter.

The LDP won a landslide victory in the House of Representatives last October, taking 284 of 465 seats and securing a two-thirds majority together with junior coalition partner Komeito.

