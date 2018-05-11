Aso under fire for new remark on ex-official's sexual harassment case

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso faced renewed criticism on Friday for repeating suggestions that a former top ministry official who has been accused of sexually harassing a female reporter may have been entrapped.

Aso told a parliamentary committee that some people suspect the reporter had intentionally tried to get then-Vice Finance Minister Junichi Fukuda to make sexual advances, and that "such a possibility can't be ruled out."

The comment sparked strong words from opposition lawmakers. Seiji Osaka, a senior member of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told reporters he was "past being surprised by the unwillingness to admit fault and downright angry."

The ministry last month concluded in its investigation that Fukuda did make inappropriate comments. Fukuda was effectively fired after the accusations were made public, though he denies the allegations.

Aso, a political heavyweight within Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party, drew criticism after making similar comments in April, saying, "There are many opinions among the public, including that (Fukuda) was entrapped and now he is being accused."

He has also said recently, "There is no such thing as a sexual harassment charge" in Japan's Penal Code, eliciting protests from women's rights groups.

The minister later Friday retracted his latest controversial statement, saying, "It was careless, and I've been told it makes light of sexual harassment. I'll be more careful in future."

In an appearance on Fuji Television Network, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, "One can only imagine how painful it is to be a victim of sexual harassment. I think that's why Mr. Aso immediately retracted the remarks."

"We have to be very careful with our words," he added.

Fukuda is alleged to have made sexually suggestive comments to an unnamed reporter at Tokyo-based broadcaster TV Asahi.

In an audio clip released by the Shukan Shincho magazine, which first reported the claims, a man alleged to be Fukuda can be heard asking "Can I give you a hug?" and "Can I touch your breasts?"

