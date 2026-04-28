 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Chinese navy ship is seen sailing in the South China Sea. Image: REUTERS/Adrian Portugal
politics

At U.N., China denounces Japan and EU over South China Sea remarks

2 Comments
By Arathy Somasekhar and David Brunnstrom
UNITED NATIONS

China denounced remarks by Japan and the European Union about the South China Sea at a U.N. ‌Security Council meeting on Monday and accused Tokyo of provocative behavior in the Taiwan Strait and planning military expansion.

Ayano Kunimitsu, a Japanese vice foreign minister, told the Council meeting on maritime security ‌that Tokyo was seriously concerned about the situation in the ⁠East China and South China Seas and reiterated Japan's opposition ⁠to any attempt ⁠to change the status quo by force and obstruction of freedom of navigation ‌and overflight.

Stavros Lambrinidis, head of the EU delegation to the United Nations, also highlighted ⁠South China Sea tensions, saying they ⁠hindered a critical shipping route and challenged the rules-based international order.

Neither mentioned China - which claims most of the South China Sea and disputes territory with Japan and in the East China Sea - by name.

China's deputy U.N. ambassador ⁠Sun Lei called the Japanese remarks "unwarranted," saying they "completely confound black and white." ⁠He added that the EU representative should "refrain ‌from issuing unsubstantiated and irresponsible remarks on the South China Sea issue."

"In reality, the situation in the East and South China Seas remains stable overall and the South China Sea stands as one of the freest shipping lanes in the ‌world," Sun said.

He accused Japan of recently sending vessels "to flex their muscles and deliberately provoke tensions in the Taiwan Strait," saying this sent a "gravely erroneous signal" to separatists in Taiwan, a democratically governed island China claims as its own.

Sun also referred to "erroneous remarks" on Taiwan by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi last year, saying these "have dealt a severe blow to China-Japan relations."

Ties between Japan and China sank ​to their worst level in years after Takaichi said in November that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could bring about a Japanese military response.

Sun ‌charged that "right-wing forces are steering Japan's security policy towards an offensive and expansionist posture" and that 80 years after World War II, "a new militarism is resurging in Japan."

He said Japan's relaxation of restrictions ‌on the export of lethal weapons, its deployment of offensive missiles, and ⁠increased military spending "laid bare" Japan's ⁠intention "to pave the way for military expansion."

Japanese ​destroyer JS Ikazuchi transited the Taiwan Strait this month, a move China ⁠called "a deliberate provocation."

China has embarked ‌on a massive expansion of its armed forces in ​recent years, militarized disputed reefs in the South China Sea, and engaged in repeated large-scale military exercises around Taiwan, sparking concern among countries across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

What a hypocrite Sun is?

So, Japan can't pass through the international waterway of the Taiwan Straits. But it's okay for China to enter the territorial waters of Japan. Also, Japan doesn't have a hissy fit when Chinese ships frequently pass through several straits of Japan.

Don't also forget the bullying tactics of the Chinese navy sailing around Japan with the Russians.

China is such a cry baby❗

2 ( +3 / -1 )

No worries, China has veto power in the United nation security Council. Those attacks doesn't worth to listen at all !

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Golden Week in Japan: Dates, Meaning and What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Tomioka Silk Mill: An Easy Day Trip to Gunma

GaijinPot Blog

Hirosaki City Apple Park

GaijinPot Travel

Events

LGBTQ+ Events in Tokyo for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Takami Village

GaijinPot Travel

New Rules for Language Students in Japan From 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Opinion

Overtourism in Japan: Can Tourists Help Fix It?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Showa Day Japan: Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Showa Era

GaijinPot Blog

Nicchu Line Weeping Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan Will Pay You ¥20,000 to Use Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Osu Kannon

GaijinPot Travel