AUKUS weighs expanding security pact with Japan to deter China, FT says

The U.S., Britain and Australia will announce talks on Monday about bringing new members into their AUKUS security pact as Washington pushes for Japan to be involved as a deterrent against China, the Financial Times reported.
The announcement by the group's defense ministers will be related to Pillar Two of the pact, which commits the members to jointly developing quantum computing, undersea, hypersonic, artificial intelligence and cyber technology, the newspaper reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the situation.
They are not considering expanding the first pillar, which is designed to deliver nuclear-powered attack submarines to Australia, the FT said.
AUKUS, unveiled by the three countries in 2023, is part of their efforts to push back against China's growing power in the Indo-Pacific region. China has called the AUKUS pact dangerous and warned it could spur a regional arms race.
U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to step up partnerships with U.S. allies in Asia, including Japan and the Philippines, amid China's historic military build-up and its growing territorial assertiveness.
Rahm Emanuel, the outspoken U.S. ambassador in Tokyo, wrote in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that Japan was "about to become the first additional Pillar II partner".
A senior U.S. administration official told Reuters on Wednesday that some sort of announcement could be expected in the coming week about Japan's involvement but gave no details.
Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will likely discuss expanding AUKUS to include Japan when the president hosts the prime minister in Washington on Wednesday, a source with knowledge of the talks said.
Australia, however, is wary of beginning new projects until more progress has been made on supplying Canberra with nuclear-powered submarines, said the source, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak to the media.
A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, a spokesperson for Australia's defense minister, as well as China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the FT report. A Japanese foreign ministry spokesperson said the ministry could not immediately comment.
While the U.S. is keen to see Japanese involvement in Pillar Two, officials and experts say obstacles remain, given a need for Japan to introduce better cyber defenses and stricter rules for guarding secrets.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, an architect of U.S. Indo-Pacific policy, said on Wednesday the U.S. was encouraging Japan to do more to protect intellectual property and hold officials accountable for secrets. "It's fair to say that Japan has taken some of those steps, but not all of them," he said.
The United States has said for years that other countries in Europe and Asia are expected to join the second pillar of AUKUS.
The senior U.S. official said any decisions about who would be involved in Pillar Two would be made by the three AUKUS members, whose defense ministers had been considering the questions for many months, based on what countries could bring to the project.
Campbell said that other countries had expressed interest in participating in AUKUS.
"I think you'll hear that we have something to say about that next week and there also will be further engagement among the three defense ministers of the United States, Australia, and Great Britain as they focus on this effort as well," Campbell told the Center for a New America Security think tank.
Campbell also said the AUKUS submarine project could help deter any Chinese move against Taiwan, the democratically governed island that Beijing claims as part of China.
Biden, Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr are to hold a trilateral summit on Thursday.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
25 Comments
PTownsend
I thought the CCP had already been planning to increase military spending; given reports of China's economy facing a rough patch it could be that Xi and theCCP want to boost China's economy by spending more on the military. Scary times, made scarier by having a belligerent China partnering with warmongering Russia in a quest to expand their control over the planet, requiring nations that do not want to be under the boots of China and Russia to spend more to be able to defend themselves from Chinese/Russian aggression, and defend their sovereignty.
John-San
This great news for both Japan and Australia. Because I see that both the UK and The USA will tank the submarine deal. I can see Trump looking after the interests of USA and the UK are way over committed to the USA. We seen earlier this year Biden asking Australia to send a decent form of deterrence into the Red Sea. Australia flat out refused and this will not help Australia when the Trump admin returns to power. But Japan word is true and Australia see Japan as our future best Allie. No doubt this post will be hammered and ridiculed but I back myself. I was correct about my view on Israel years before this war and was on the money.
OssanAmerica
Anything that causes China to get it's panties in a knot is usually a good thing for the rest of the world.
As long as the US remains divided it is prudent for all Allied powers to move forward with like minded nations.
TaiwanIsNotChina
I hate to say it, but I'm not sure Japan meets the information security capabilities of the others. The others are all Five Eyes. We really need a NATO like umbrella to manage different levels of capability.
obladi
Um, just in case you were unaware, there is an arms race. I just hope the US AI and the Chinese AI can get along.
Wandora
By giving their Home Guard guns?
isabelle
Excellent news. Have been waiting for this.
Both Japan and the alliance will benefit immensely from Pillar Two cooperation. Working together like this is the best way to counter the totalitarian menace that is China.
Mark
thank you AUKUS, Japan and all the Western democracy partners. Seriously we need to wake up and accept the fact that chicom is no.1 threat for rules of order, actions need to be taken immediately to install peace and orders in Eastern region.
BertieWooster
As the "powers that be" push us toward WWIII, I wonder if, this time, we could get the option to opt out of the idiocy. China is not the enemy. And the AUKUS is not the enemy of China. We all live on the same planet, guys. Nowhere else to go. Isn't it about time we started working out ways to get along?
isabelle
We did: it's called international law.
But China ignores it. Hence things like AUKUS.
Fighto!
Really promising news. Japan is a trusted and important military ally and friend in the Asia Pacific for Australia, The UK and US. All upholding democracy and freedom in a region threatened by those who absolutely despise freedom.
If this move upsets and greatly antagonises Communist China and Fascist Russia, even better. Bring it on.
OKuniyoshi
Japan has to be smart. No matter what you think, no matter what you wish, no matter what you want. Japan is always going to be next door to China. So, any hot conflict, Japan is going to in the middle, you know what it means? Look at the hot conflicts happening around the world today/Japanese history of 70 years ago.
The best thing is to do to avoid such catastrophe is to talk/negotiate/whatever etc with China, independently, with your own initiative, Ie, not for/on behalf of/proxy for/etc for others who have other agendas/ulterior motives.
In todays world, nobody wants any hot conflicts, most just want to work for a better life for their people, including China.
isabelle
Yes, it will. But thankfully it won't always be next door to the CCP.
Once the CCP falls, we can all get along with China. Until then, it simply won't happen.
The CCP works for no-one but itself. Again, once it falls it will be better for all of us, starting with the Chinese people themselves.
Jtsnose
Is China the country for Japan to most worry about . . . ? Or is it its other big neighbor?
OssanAmerica
Both. But Russia has alreday stolen the 4 islands and has it's hands full right now.
China on the other hand is working hard to try and steal Japanese territory, and is extremely concerned about Japan's role when they invade Taiwan.
But both of them conduct joint exercises in the Sea of Japan and actively test and provoke Japan and US forces. So, both.
Fighto!
Both China and Russia are totalitarian, land-stealing bullies. They both have a hatred of freedom, and are certainly no friends of Japan.
Freedom-loving democracies are standing up against both.
A_cross
Unfortunately, Japan's actual "next door" is Russia. However, that makes "JAUKUS" even more urgent. If there is one (potential) conflict worse than "Russia vs the Free World" it is "Russia allied with China vs the Free World". Japan will need all the help it can get, and Joe, Tone, Rish & Kish would make a great team .....
Peter14
Of course China is the enemy. China has been actively making itself the enemy of pretty much everyone in the region and even beyond. Even the Chinese understand this. They dont want any rules that restrict them expanding their empire, or taking what they want from others. Russia also want to break the shackles of rules and order to expand. This forces nations to work together to oppose such anarchy and ambitions of dynasty. Only the stupid roll over and allow the end of their freedom. Happily many nations will not make it easy for China or Russia to get their way.
NATO, AUKUS, QUAD and anything else that can put the breaks on such warmongering authoritarian behavior will be supported and will flourish the more China conducts threatening activities in other nations territory and in international territory.
China has well and truly started an arms race and that is now magnified by Russia's invasion. The worlds factories are gearing up and expanding capacities to ensure the world has a fighting chance against the evil China and Russia represent.
Peter14
Where China can bring to bear its advantage in trade and military strength to get everything it wants. Total capitulation and the ability to be used to further Chinese ambitions of ruling the region and the world. Sorry, Japan is smart enough to know that is not the way forward. Best to stay strong in partnership with like minded nations and keep the rules and order in place.
China wants to force change on its terms, that will never be allowed to happen, the world does not want to be ruled from China, or to bow to China.
UChosePoorly
I count myself among those who don’t want a hot conflict, but I will take a fiery nuclear death for me and mine over subjugation any day of the week. A life without freedom is not worth living. That is something that the pro-authoritarian posters just don’t seem to get.
TokyoLiving
Pathetic bunch of pirates...
TaiwanIsNotChina
That's great: we agree to get along by acknowledging that Free Taiwan should not be crushed militarily, China belongs out of the SCS, and the oil around the Senkakus is divided 50/50. Sensible, no?
UChosePoorly
China is 11 times larger than Japan by population, and has been expansionist lately. If I were Japan, I would definitively want allies when dealing with a much larger nation. Similar to how the European countries by themselves are each smaller than Russia, but together they are much bigger and stronger.
Better to negotiate from a position of strength, no?
Actually, I can answer that one myself, since my job involves negotiating on a daily basis: Yes, it is always better to negotiate from a position of strength.
TaiwanIsNotChina
If China wants to withdraw recognition of Japan, it is free to do so. Until then, it must treat Japan as an equal.
TaiwanIsNotChina
No pirate behavior would be swarming islands with armed fishing boats and water cannoning supply vessels nowhere near your territory.