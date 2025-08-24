 Japan Today
Australia, Japan eye security talks in Sept to discuss frigate development

MELBOURNE

Australia and Japan are arranging to hold security talks in early September in Tokyo to discuss their plan to jointly develop general-purpose frigates, a diplomatic source said Saturday.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong will visit Japan for the "two-plus-two" talks on Sept 5, the source said.

Their meeting with Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya will come after Australia picked Japan earlier this month as a partner for its AU$10 billion ($6.5 billion) program to develop a new fleet of frigates.

Japan had been competing with Germany to partner with Canberra to build 11 frigates to replace Australia's aging Anzac-class frigates over the next decade.

Nakatani has said Tokyo expects to finalize the deal in early 2026.

