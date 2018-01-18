Australian PM Turnbull in Japan for economic, security talks

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Thursday he welcomed the recent dialogue between North and South Korea but marching together at the Winter Olympics won't denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.
Turnbull, visiting Japan to talk with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about regional security, trade and other issues, cautioned against optimism.
"We have to be very clear-eyed about this," he told reporters. "History tells us a very bitter lesson about North Korea. They have a long habit of ratcheting up their militarization and then, you know, going into a lull for a while trying to persuade people that they're changing their ways, changing nothing and then ratcheting up again."
North and South Korea held rare talks in a border village this week where they agreed to form their first unified Olympic team and that their athletes would parade together during the opening ceremony of next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea. They'll present the plan to the International Olympic Committee this weekend in Switzerland.
Turnbull said the pressure and the sanctions against North Korea over its weapons programs must be maintained.
Japan and Australia have been deepening their defense cooperation amid the tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile development and China's expansion in the Pacific.
Turnbull spoke while he and Abe visited a Japanese military training camp just outside Tokyo, where they viewed a PAC-3 missile interceptor and got inside a Bushmaster armored vehicle, which was developed in Australia and adopted by Japan's military in 2014.
Turnbull said the visit to the Narashino training camp was a reminder of the big threats in the region, "terrorism on the one hand, and, of course, the reckless regime in North Korea on the other." He added that his country and Japan work for open markets and free trade, which "is underpinned by security."
The two countries are also considering a visiting forces agreement to further expand their military cooperation.
Turnbull is scheduled to attend a special session of Japan's national security council, speak to business leaders and have dinner with Abe before leaving Japan.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
9 Comments
Login to comment
Slickdrifter
Maybe he can help out George Smith with his Japan debacle. How embarrassing this must be for Prime minster.
Matt Hartwell
Really? I just one guy doing something really stupid. Not talking a particularly serious crime either.
Definitely support Australia & Japan getting closer in all facets of their relationship
dcog9065
Very good move by Australia. NK's recent "talks" are a farce and SK's cowardly appeasement means they are no longer an ally. NK and it's pathetic useful-idiot appeasers around the world are done
Slickdrifter
@Matt Hartwell, Chill mate. I was being facetious and flippant.
I have no issues with Japan Australia strengthening ties. I just got done reading the write up about George Smith and the assault. Trump came to mind with those boys that got locked up in China.
No offence huh....
Cricky
Nice picture both men are looking at completely different things Turnbull has no idea what the temporary sign says, Shinzo at an unknown object in the sky. How many tax payer paid officials are there is a quandary as its not a wide lens photo but I'm sure they serve some useful roll, be it advice on realestate or throwing themselves over puddles.
Matt Hartwell
None taken :)
Yeah could have picked a more "joyous" cover photo, with a few smiles thrown in lol. I just watched a news item about it here in Aus on the 6pm news. They look to have a good rapport. But, I understand the defense is a serious topic.
B.l. Sharma
PM Malcolm Turnbull has rightly said today that we have to be very clear eyed about the security situation in the region thereby clearly conveying to Japan that it must increase its collaborations with close strategic partners for creating hubs to enhance our defence capabilities for our mutual security benefits to strengthen peace in the region. As PM Netanyahu too, pointed out at geo political Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi on January 16,that weak do not survive but the STRONG will .If you make alliances with the strong , you are able to maintain peace by being strong.
goldorak
I think these 2 are a good match. Same views on immigration and defense, both are lightweights on the international stage and often look uncomfortable at major summits.
i think they enjoy each other's company. 'Dear Malcolm may i suggest blabla' , ' most certainly shinzo- san' type of convos. Hope talks go well and both speak their mind i.e. no need to regurgitate Trump's bs re NK, boss won't listen (both being us 2 favs lapdogs).
Matt Hartwell
Australia's stance on immigration in terms of practical implications are vastly removed from Japan. Australia has one the highest immigration rates in Western world - 185,000 in 2015-2016. And Japan? In 2016 the refugee intake increased to almost 20,000 people. And Japan? So know, they do not share the same views on immigration. That's just nonsense. Defense however is one area very much aligned.
In terms of lightweights. Well Australia really only has weight in its own neighborhood, Oceania and too a lesser extent S.E Asia and I guess as a partner among other Western countries. Japan has the third largest economy in the world and has an influence in Asia second only to China. I see Japan's influence as growing in the world, rather than shrinking.