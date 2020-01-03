Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Australian PM postpones visits to India, Japan amid bushfire emergency

0 Comments
MELBOURNE

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has cancelled official trips to India and Japan that were scheduled for the second half of January as he battles a bushfire emergency at home.

Morrison said on Saturday he had spoken to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's ambassador to Australia, Reiichiro Takahashi, seeking to reschedule the meetings so he could tackle the country's growing fire crisis.

"I should stress that both of those scheduled meetings are postponed and will move quickly to identify another opportunity," Morrison told reporters after announcing a big step-up in the military's role in rescue and relief efforts.

Morrison had been set to leave for India on Jan 12, followed by a trip to Japan, with talks due to focus on defense, intelligence and security and trade issues.

The decision to postpone the trips came after Morrison faced heavy criticism in December for taking off on a family holiday to Hawaii while fires raging across Australia since September continued to burn.

He cut the family trip short and apologized.

Bushfires have killed 23 people and destroyed more than 1,500 homes since September, Morrison confirmed.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Savvy News

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

GaijinPot Blog

Happy New Year From GaijinPot

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #61: Store Label Typo Strikes Back

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #62: Humidifier Adds Fire Instead of Moisture to the Air

GaijinPot Blog

Anime & Manga

Capcom Store Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Japanese Culture

Japanese Lucky Charms: A Guide to Omamori for the New Year

Savvy Tokyo