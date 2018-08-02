Australia to 'vehemently' oppose Japan push to ease whaling ban

Australia Thursday vowed to "vehemently" oppose a new push by Japan to undermine a global moratorium on commercial whaling, and urged like-minded nations to stand firm against Tokyo.
Japan has regularly sought an easing of the International Whaling Commission's (IWC) prohibition on commercial whaling and continues to kill the animals under what it calls a "scientific research" programme despite international criticism.
At September's IWC meeting in Brazil, Tokyo has said it plans to "propose setting a catch quota for species whose stocks are recognised as healthy by the IWC scientific committee".
Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said she was concerned by the proposal.
"We strongly support the 30-year global moratorium on commercial whaling and will vehemently oppose any attempts to undermine the processes that support it," she said.
This included "through changed voting regimes or the establishment of catch-limits for commercial whaling".
"At the commission meeting in September, Australia will be calling on like-minded nations to reject Japan's proposal," she added.
Hideki Moronuki, an official in charge of whaling at Japan's fisheries agency, told AFP in June the proposal would not specify which whale species and how many mammals Japan wants to hunt.
But he said the IWC classifies several species as no longer depleted.
Japan also plans measures to change the body's decision-making process, lowering the threshold for proposals to pass from three quarters of members to half.
Tokyo claims its "scientific research" is necessary to prove whale populations are large enough to sustain a return to commercial hunting, but Bishop said this was not correct.
"The science is clear, you do not need to kill whales in order to study them," she said.
Japan makes no secret of the fact that meat from the expeditions ends up on dinner tables, despite a significant decline in the popularity of whale meat.
During its most recent annual whale hunt, Japan reported it caught 333 minkes, 122 of which were pregnant, sparking outrage among conservationists.
Japanese officials said the high rate of pregnant whales showed the strength of the minke population.© 2018 AFP
Hallowed
Good to hear! All whaled species are in healthy numbers now so there should be no objections whatsoever, unless the objections are only for emotional and irrational reasons, in which case they can be dismissed out of hand
theFritzX
Bravo, Oz!
smithinjapan
And Japan wonders why all "its" seafood is disappearing. I love watching the faces of old men turn red and scowl when you point out that the reason they can't have more unagi at cheaper prices is because they've overfished it to near extinction. They would gladly shrug their shoulders, watch 'helplessly', and blame everyone else when whale disappeared, as they do the tuna and other species of fish (whales aren't fish, I know, but you get my meaning).
Good on Australia. Japan will call their move to stop Japan claiming the entire ocean as its soveriegn territory on "imperialism" and pout, and cry foul, but Australia is the only party of the two who is interested in its beauty, integrity, and in conservation.
fxgai
That looks like a female whale in the photo there. How dare they.
I get Bishop's point of view, but what does she think the W in IWC stands for?
I think if people get back to the origins of what the IWC is supposed to be, then if people are honest, the IWC would just admit a sustainable level of whaling. No big deal. It's 2018 already. This moratorium thingy was cool back in the day, but it's just old now. More noise than value.
Disillusioned
Hmm, "all whaled species"? You could not be more wrong if you tried! Did you not see the report two weeks ago that Iceland has abandoned their whale hunting due to insufficient whale stocks? That puts your theory in the toilet, doesn't it? The whale populations in the southern oceans have recovered to around 40-50% of what they were at the turn of last century. This does not mean there are adequate stocks to resume commercial hunting.
All logical arguments aside, the biggest problem is money. Japan has been 'researching' whale numbers for decades to prove there are sufficient whale stocks to return to commercial whaling at huge cost to Japanese tax payers (like me). However, they have not been able to sell the meat of the few hundred whales they catch each year due to an insufficient market for the meat. How can they make commercial whaling a viable enterprise if they cannot sell the meat? Even in previous years when whale hunting was popular in Japan a lot of the meat from the whales was used as pet food and fertiliser.
There are many reasons to condemn Japan's whaling, but very few reasons to support it.
Kenji Fujimori
We love eating Whales, if Australia, Greenpeace and other liberal left wing organization has a problem with it, you know where to blow it out of..
Kenji Fujimori
No sugrar coating by us, I speak the truth to you gaijins, Shibuya even has whale stores, perhaps you should try it: http://www.kujiraya.co.jp/
Wellington
I'm Kiwi and I couldn't care less if Japan starts commercial whaling again.
Anti-whaling seems to be just another virtue signalling phase by morons looking for the next "hot" issue. Don't listen to the silliness Japan!
Thunderbird2
Good on Australia... this is 2018, so why are we still slaughtering whales? It's obscene.
Yes, this is an emotional response - why not? I simply don't understand why, while we learn more about whale and dolphin intelligence and social structures one or two countries see them as 'product'... Do Japanese scientists not believe in whales' superior intelligence? Or if they do does the DIET simply not care?
Whales are not simply something to munch on... they deserve the same respect as elephants and great apes. They aren't just big fish for god's sake.
One of the few aspects of Japanese culture that make me furious.
Asinine
Not a peep about Norway, Iceland, Faroe Islands, or other Nordic nations' massive whale hunts though huh? The hypocrisy and the transparency of the tree-hugging emotional snowflakes is nauseous. Move along, nothing will stop whaling