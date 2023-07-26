Japan, Australia reaffirm cooperation in energy, emission cut areas

Japan and Australia reaffirmed their cooperation in energy security on Wednesday as concerns grow over a stable natural gas supply to the resource-poor Asian country following Canberra's tightening of greenhouse gas emission controls.

Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen held talks in Tokyo as energy security has become as critical as ever following Russia's war with Ukraine, especially for countries such as Japan that rely heavily on energy imports.

"We are expecting that continuous development of reliable investment environment in the Australian liquefied natural gas and coal industries will also lead to deepening of bilateral cooperation in the clean energy field in the future," Nishimura said at the outset of the meeting, which was open to the media.

The Australian energy minister said earlier in the day that the country will remain a "reliable energy supplier" for Japan, after Nishimura last month expressed concern over Canberra's new rules restricting carbon emissions.

"We are committed to working with Japan, one of our most important partners," Bowen said in his speech in Tokyo.

His remarks came after a new Australian law came into force on July 1, requiring new LNG facilities to be carbon neutral, while facilities already in operation need to lower their carbon emissions by 4.9 percent a year until 2030 and more after that year.

Japan imports more than 40 percent of its LNG from Australia.

While assuring that Australia remains committed to its energy exports to Japan, Bowen also said his country will endorse renewable energy solutions as a way to reduce carbon emissions.

Both countries plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

It will have "an extremely significant impact on Japan's LNG business in Australia," Nishimura said in a press conference last month, referring to the ongoing Barossa gas project off Australia's Northern Territory, in which Japan has invested.

