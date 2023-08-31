Australian fighter jets arrive in Japan for 1st drills under new pact

Australian fighter jets arrived in central Japan on Wednesday to take part in the first joint exercises in the country with the Japanese Self-Defense Forces since their new bilateral treaty to strengthen security cooperation took effect.

Nine Royal Australian Air Force aircraft, including six F-35A fighters, and about 140 personnel are joining the drills, officially scheduled from Aug. 23 to Sept. 15, in the sky around Komatsu Air Base in Ishikawa Prefecture, according to Japan's Air Self-Defense Force.

From Japan, six F-35As and other 21 airplanes such as F-15 and F-2 fighter jets are set to participate, the ASDF said.

On Aug. 13, the Japan-Australia Reciprocal Access Agreement came into effect after being signed by the two governments in January 2022, as they seek to boost their security partnership amid China's growing military presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Much like Japan's existing Status of Forces Agreement with the United States does, the first RAA for Tokyo is expected to facilitate the forces' quicker unit deployment between the two sides.

The pact will also ease restrictions on the transportation of weapons and supplies for joint exercises and disaster relief operations.

Kimi Onoda, parliamentary vice defense minister, and Peter Roberts, minister and deputy head of the Australian Embassy in Japan, welcomed the Australian planes at the Komatsu base.

"Reinforced Japan-Australia cooperation is directly connected to peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific," Onoda said in an address, while Roberts highlighted the importance of relations with Japan, calling it an "indispensable partner."

On Monday, Tokyo and Canberra conducted their separate fighter jet drills in Australia, with F-35A fighter jets of the ASDF making their first-ever overseas visit, according to the Australian government.

