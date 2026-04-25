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Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong is shoring up ties with Asia during a global energy market crisis Image: AFP/File
politics

Australian foreign minister to raise energy security on Asia tour

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SYDNEY

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Sunday she will tour Japan, China and South Korea this week to shore up trade and energy ties as an oil supply squeeze pressures the Asia-Pacific region.

Iran choked off crude oil shipments through the key Strait of Hormuz after the United States and Israel launched a war against the Islamic republic on February 28, sparking a worldwide surge in energy prices.

"The Middle East conflict and closure of the Strait of Hormuz continue to disrupt global energy markets, with Asian refineries and the Indo-Pacific region disproportionately affected," Wong said in a statement.

"Direct, in-person engagement with counterparts across our region will help ensure we are coordinating effectively as these disruptions continue to unfold," she said.

Leaving on Monday for Japan, a major importer of Australian coal and natural gas, Wong said she would discuss energy security and the Middle East conflict with Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

The Australian minister, who will be in China on Wednesday for strategic talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi, stressed the importance of trade ties and a "stable and constructive relationship" with Beijing.

On Thursday, Wong will visit South Korea -- one of Australia's key sources of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel -- for talks with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun.

"Australia will continue working with international partners to help secure the supplies we need -- including diesel, petrol and fertiliser -- and ensure Australia is prioritised as a reliable energy partner," she said.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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