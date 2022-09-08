Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addresses Parliament in Canberra on Thursday. Photo: Australia Parliament TV via AP
politics

Australian leader Albanese plus 3 former PMs to attend Abe funeral

0 Comments
CANBERRA, Australia

Australia will be represented by its government leader plus three former leaders at Shinzo Abe’s state funeral this month in an extraordinary mark of respect for Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday that former prime ministers John Howard, Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull would join Australia’s official delegation.

The former prime ministers had all worked with Abe during his two terms in office from 2006 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2020, Albanese said.

Scott Morrison, who led the Australian government from 2018 until the May election, will not be part of the delegation.

Albanese, whose center-left Labor Party came to power in May, will be in Japan from Sept 26 to 28.

“Mr Abe was a remarkable leader, a catalyst for change in Japan and the region, a true friend of Australia,” Albanese said in a statement.

“Under Mr Abe’s leadership, Australia and Japan deepened our economic ties, defense cooperation and people-to-people links — he was deeply committed to furthering relations between our two countries,” Albanese added.

Abe, 67, was shot to death in July on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech.

The state funeral for him is scheduled for Sept 27 and has split public opinion in Japan. The only other state funeral held for a former government leader in postwar Japan was for the prime minister who signed the treaty that ended the U.S. occupation of Japan.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has insisted Abe deserved a state funeral for raising Japan’s global profile as its longest-serving postwar leader. He said Japan must respond with courtesy to the “outpouring of condolences” from foreign leaders.

Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the U.S. delegation.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Following Junichiro Tanizaki, One of Japan’s Greatest Writers

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 29 – Sep. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Yamanote Line

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Melissa Uchiyama Director of Tokyo Kids Write

Savvy Tokyo