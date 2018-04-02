Average value of lawmakers' assets falls to record low Y29 mil

The average value of assets held by Japanese lower house members fell to a record-low 28.92 million yen ($272,000) following the death of a lawmaker who had ranked top, according to a Kyodo News tally based on data released Monday.

The amount covering financial assets, land and property held by House of Representatives members elected in October, was down 5.71 million yen from the previous survey in May 2015 to the lowest since 1993, when a law came into effect requiring lawmakers to release such data.

The death in 2016 of Kunio Hatoyama, a former minister of internal affairs and communications, had the effect of dragging down the average figure by some 6.6 million yen. In 2015, he had ranked first with assets worth more than 3 billion yen.

Coming from a prominent political family, Hatoyama had been given massive assets from his late mother Yasuko, whose father founded tire maker Bridgestone Corp.

Saichi Kamiyama of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party held the highest value of assets with 930.71 million yen, followed by former senior vice foreign minister Ichiro Aisawa with 500.1 million yen and Finance Minister Taro Aso with 486.82 million yen. All six highest-ranking lawmakers belong to the LDP.

The number of lower house members with assets worth over 100 million yen rose by four to 25, although a simple comparison cannot be made after the number of lower house seats was slashed by 10 to 465 from the 2017 election. Seventy lawmakers reported they have no assets other than stocks, down by five from the previous survey.

The average value of assets held by 56 new lower house members increased 6.68 million yen to 20.36 million yen. The average figure for the 47 female lawmakers stood at 11.44 million yen compared with 30.89 million yen for men.

By party, the opposition Liberal Party ranked first with 109.03 million yen, followed by the LDP with 36.94 million yen and the Democratic Party with 25.02 million yen.

Lawmakers' initial disclosures resulted in an average of 29.17 million yen according to Kyodo's tally, before nine from the LDP issued corrections during the course of Monday that brought the final figure down.

