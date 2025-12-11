 Japan Today
politics

Backlash grows over Takaichi's rice voucher plan for inflation relief

TOKYO

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's push for municipalities to hand out "rice vouchers" under her latest inflation-relief program is drawing backlash from local leaders, who warn the scheme could help prop up already high rice prices in Japan.

Questioning whether the coupons can genuinely ease inflationary pressure, critics say the arrangement may amount to funneling benefits to industry groups, raising doubts about whether the public will accept the policy.

Norikazu Suzuki, who became farm minister in October, has been shifting away from the approach of Takaichi's predecessor, former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, under which the government released stockpiled rice while expanding production to drive prices lower.

The administration under Takaichi, known as a fiscal dove, has earmarked 2 trillion yen ($12.8 billion) for a flexible local grant program that allows municipalities to use the funds for measures including distributing rice vouchers.

But each 500-yen coupon can effectively be used for only 440 yen. The remaining 60 yen covers costs such as anti-counterfeit paper, printing, voucher distribution and administrative fees, analysts said.

The rice coupons are issued by only two agricultural industry bodies in Japan. Opponents claim Takaichi's government appears to be steering benefits toward the groups by helping keep rice prices high, fueling continued resistance over potential vested interests.

Providing subsidies to spur purchases is likely to curb price declines. The mayor of Katano, Osaka Prefecture, is among those refusing to adopt the program, saying the vouchers would distort market functions and act as a form of government-backed price support.

Suzuki brushed off the criticism, saying the initiative responds to complaints that consumers "cannot buy as much rice as they want." He added the government has "no intention whatsoever" of influencing prices, pledging to cut administrative costs tied to voucher distribution.

The National Federation of Agricultural Co-operative Associations vowed Thursday to reduce the cost per voucher and return the value of unused coupons to municipalities before the end of next September. The vouchers are slated for issuance in January.

On the same day, Japan's House of Representatives approved an 18.3 trillion yen supplemental budget for the fiscal year through March, designed to finance an economic package aimed at alleviating the burden of rising living costs and encouraging investment.

