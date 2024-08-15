Battle to replace Kishida as PM kicks off

Possible candidates to replace Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are clockwise from top left: Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi, Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi, former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and DIgital Minister Taro Kono

The battle to become Japan's next leader kicked off Thursday, with several incumbent and former cabinet members suggesting they intend to run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election next month a day after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's sudden announcement that he will not stand.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi quoted the outgoing premier as saying all ministers are free to participate in the race, although the top government spokesman, who is seen as close to Kishida, declined to say whether he will do so.

Digital Minister Taro Kono and Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi have expressed eagerness to become Japan's next leader.

Kono, a social media-savvy and reform-minded maverick, said he wants to "make use of" his experience in ministerial roles. The son of Yohei Kono, who led the LDP while it was in opposition in the 1990s, he has served as foreign and defense ministers.

Takaichi, a female politician known for her hawkish views on security matters, told reporters that she has a "mission" with her fellow lawmakers to pass on a strengthened and richer Japan to the next generation.

Former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi, a fourth-term House of Representatives lawmaker and former Finance Ministry bureaucrat, was also seen as keen to run, telling reporters, "The only thing I can do is to improve my abilities as a politician."

Earlier in the day, Takaichi and Kobayashi visited Tokyo's Yasukuni shrine, viewed as a symbol of Japan's past militarism, on the 79th anniversary of the end of World War II, with the apparent aim of securing conservative support within the party.

Industry minister Ken Saito, meanwhile, said he has received many calls to run in the presidential election and that he is "beginning to think that I need to listen seriously to those voices." He has experience in several ministerial posts.

On Wednesday, Kishida said he decided not to seek reelection as LDP leader to take responsibility for a slush funds scandal that has rattled the ruling party since late last year and caused the popularity of his cabinet to plunge ahead of a general election that must be called by October next year.

Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is popular with the public, LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi and former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi are also seen as possible contenders.

