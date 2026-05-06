Bessent plans 3-day trip to Japan next week before China visit

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will make a three-day trip to Japan from Monday, possibly meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, before heading to China, officials familiar with the plan said.

Bessent may also hold talks with Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, in addition to meeting with Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and other Cabinet members, the officials said Wednesday.

Bessent is scheduled to leave for Beijing next Wednesday to join a two-day summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Given that his visit comes just before the May 14-15 summit, Bessent, a key economic adviser to Trump, could discuss important China-related issues, such as critical minerals and Beijing's trade restrictions, in depth with Japanese officials.

Besides Katayama, he is scheduled to meet with Japan's trade and industry minister Ryohei Akazawa and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, according to the officials.

In mid-April, Bessent and Katayama discussed the situation surrounding the Iran war and currency exchange rates in Washington.

It will be Bessent's third visit to Japan since assuming the post. Last July, he led a presidential delegation to the World Exposition in Osaka. At the time, he held talks with Takaichi's predecessor, Shigeru Ishiba.

Bessent last traveled to Japan in October, when Trump visited the country.

© KYODO