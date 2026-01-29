 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Image: AP
politics

Bessent rules out U.S. currency intervention to prop up Japanese yen

1 Comment
WASHINGTON

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday ruled out his country intervening in the currency market to prop up the Japanese yen, and said that Washington remains supportive of a "strong dollar policy."

Bessent said in a CNBC interview that the United States is "absolutely not" intervening in the dollar-yen market, when asked to confirm the administration's stance as the Japanese currency's value has sharply increased versus the dollar in recent days.

"A strong dollar policy means setting the right fundamentals," Bessent said. "If we have sound policies, the money will flow in, and we are bringing down our trade deficits, so automatically that should lead to more dollar strength over time."

A day after the U.S. currency hit its lowest level in four years against a basket of major currencies, Bessent, in response to a question about the possibility of a future intervention, said, "We don't comment other than to say we have a strong dollar policy."

His remarks, which immediately led to a rebound in the dollar, also came after President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the current value of the U.S. currency was "great."

The yen had risen sharply against the dollar since Friday, driven by growing caution over a potential coordinated intervention by Japanese and U.S. authorities.

Speculation emerged that the United States might join Japan in selling the dollar against the yen following reports of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York conducting a "rate check" with major banks, inquiring about the exchange market for the two currencies -- a move typically thought to precede such action.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

"strong dollar policy."

Strong American with strong dollar, Make America Great Again!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Furukawa Art Museum and Tamesaburo Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Hoshi no Buranko

GaijinPot Travel

Meet The Paper Pat: Balancing Teaching and Content Creation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Santera Mairi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Beginner’s Guide to CBD in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 27 – Feb. 2)

GaijinPot Blog

Karuizawa Prince Shopping Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

San’inkaigan National Park: Japan At a Different Pace

GaijinPot Blog

Flu Season in Japan: What to Do, When to See a Doctor and Emergency Care Options

Savvy Tokyo