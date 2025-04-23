 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says there are "no currency targets" in talks with Japan on tariffs Image: AFP
politics

Bessent says 'no currency targets' in Japan tariff talks

0 Comments
WASHINNGTON

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that Washington has "no currency targets" in its talks with Japan on tariffs, after repeated calls from President Donald Trump for a stronger yen.

Japanese media reported meanwhile that a second round of talks in Washington was set for May 1, which will be closely watched as a barometer for efforts by other countries seeking tariff relief.

Bessent said Washington is looking at "tariffs, non-tariff trade barriers, currency manipulation and government subsidy of labor and fixed capital investment" in the negotiations with Japan.

But he added that there were "absolutely no currency targets."

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said he was ready for "close consultations about exchange rates" with Bessent when they meet Thursday on the sidelines of an IMF gathering in Washington, Japanese media reported.

A weak yen makes Japanese exports relatively cheaper, while a strong dollar means that U.S. exports are less competitive.

The yen rose significantly since Trump's tariffs were announced -- it was trading at 158 for a dollar in mid-January.

The close U.S. ally and world's number four economy is subject to the same 10 percent baseline tariffs that have been imposed on most countries, plus steeper levies on cars, steel and aluminum.

Trump also imposed "reciprocal" tariffs on Japan of 24 percent, but those have been paused for 90 days along with those on other countries except China.

Japan's envoy Ryosei Akazawa met Trump and other senior U.S. officials last week, and Japanese media reported Thursday that he will return for another round on May 1.

Japanese broadcaster NHK on Thursday quoted unnamed sources as saying that U.S. negotiators have said Washington cannot make exceptions for Japan.

Other media reports have suggested that Tokyo is eyeing concessions such as increasing imports into Japan of U.S. rice and soybeans as well as easing auto safety rules.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa Explained: Who Qualifies and How to Apply

GaijinPot Blog

Awaji Island Flower Expo

GaijinPot Travel

Tanto Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Apply Now for English Teaching and Bilingual QA Jobs at Jstyle in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Finding Love At Any Age in Japan: Advice & Insights

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Make the Most of Your Commute in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Onsen Etiquette: Things To Know Before Using Japan’s Hot Springs & Public Baths

Savvy Tokyo

food

Matcha: The Ultimate Guide With Benefits & Best Places to Try in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

8 Japanese Picture Books That Teach Kids Essential Life Skills

Savvy Tokyo

Yakitori: An Introduction To Japanese Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: Japan’s Eco-Friendly Cloth Wrapping We Should All Be Using

Savvy Tokyo