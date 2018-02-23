Best-selling Donald Trump expose hits bookstores in Japan

The Japanese translation of American journalist Michael Wolff's incendiary expose of life in the White House under President Donald Trump arrived in bookstores Friday.
"Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" caused a huge controversy in the United States upon its release earlier this year with its tales of dysfunction and chaos in the White House, leading to legal threats by Trump in an attempt to halt its publication.
On the first floor of Sanseido Bookstore Ltd's flagship store in central Tokyo, around 300 copies of the book, published by Hayakawa Publishing Corp, were arranged to resemble the eponymous Trump Tower in New York, with a photograph of the actual building just behind.
The English version has sold more than 1.7 million copies since its release in January.
Toshiki Kamasuka, 43, who lived in the United States as a youngster, said, "I had been waiting in anticipation for the book as I was surprised that he became president and wanted to know the inside story."
Wolff says he spent 18 months interviewing campaign and administration staff to gather material, including with Trump himself. The president condemned the book as "fake news," and called Wolff "a mentally deranged author" on Twitter.
Hayakawa reported a print run of 100,000 for the first edition of the Japanese version, which contains an afterword by former NHK journalist Akira Ikegami.© KYODO
22 Comments
Nipa
Japanese people loves Donald Trump
So, them never will hate him
Daniel Naumoff
They like being entertained. They will be hit as well if he not stopped soon.
The toilet paper has more dignity than this particular manuscript.
CardinalRed
Lots of fiction in this book.
OssanAmerica
So you are saying that they are all the same and not individuals? It's not possible that some Japanese may be pro-Trump and some may be anti-Trump?
Ganbare Japan!
Most Japanese DO admire President Trump (maybe not love him just yet). He is the only President who has promised to protect Japan in every event of attack from North Korea and China, including with nuclear defense. PM Abe and Trump are the two strongest World Leaders now, standing up for freedom and democracy, it is no wonder they get along better than any other leaders in the world.
So, I doubt this book of rumors will sell well here. Probably just to foreign left-wingers.
gokai_wo_maneku
I saw the book on the shelves on the first floor at Kinokuniya Bookstore in Shinjuku yesterday. Nobody was paying any attention to it. Just fashion magazines.
PTownsend
Could well be. Could also be lots of facts.
But that's to be expected from a reality TV star with a shady business history, a man who's not afraid to say something contradicting what he'd just said, a man who's a master of deception, a darling of the media, a man who's created more fake news than the lowest tabloid.
Haaa Nemui
Funny... living in Japan... not a single person I know personally has any respect for Trump at all.
extanker
And everyone I know in Japan preferred Trump. Funny how that works isn't it? Not everyone's opinion is the same.
But judging from some of these comments, I'm going to assume that at least a couple of you aren't actually aware this is an anti-Trump book...
Strangerland
I haven't met any Japanese people who have expressed that they found Trump anything other than a boor, but that said I don't really ask either, so he doesn't come up in conversation much.
Haaa Nemui
Totally agree extanker. People above commenting that most admire Trump... my experience is different... not everyone feels the same. I don't really care about reading anything about the guy, good or bad, but yes this is an anti-Trump book that he has tossed cookies over himself.
toshiko
Read in English. You will know why Japanese tell he is baka.
Ganbare Japan!
Wrong. NOT most Japanese, and NOT as baka as Obama was. Obama after all let China and North Korea bully and terrorize Japan for years and years, kidnap and arrest citizens, start anti-Japanese riots, steal territory and build up nuclear arsenals, and so on. Only now President Trump is standing up to the bullies, along with Abe-San. Trump and Abe-San will never back down.
I wont read this book, it seems very anti-Trump leftist bias, as usual. I lived in the US for 12 years and can spot this bias 100 miles away.
Jimizo
I haven’t come across too much like or dislike.
In my experience, Japanese people find him comical and clownish more than anything else. I remember one of my coworkers asking me why the hell he is constantly talking about the size of his hands.
kwatt
It seems Japanese have to bear such a arrogant president until next one who hopefully is not Trump.
toshiko
@ganbare: Get Japanese translation version and read in Jaanese language. Translator filled full of Trump's baka story translation.
Strangerland
Really? You have some numbers to back that assertion?
toshiko
@ganbare: Did you compare English version and Japanese version? Ikegami emphasized Trump's baka actions.
Ganbare Japan!
I wont read left-wing biased in ANY language. Fake news.
Jimizo
I generally find reading a book before dismissing it is a good policy.
Strangerland
Fair enough. But now we know that you are someone who doesn't care about balance, gets all his news from a single bias, and therefore is extreme partisan.
Makes it easier to discuss with posters when we realize they are only playing for a team, and not for the truth.
Seth M
you'd think in asia you can get away from the mud pit of liberal and conservatives ideologic struggle, but no. lets drag local people into this.