Biden commends Nobel Peace Prize-winning Japanese anti-nuclear group

U.S. President Joe Biden has commended Nihon Hidankyo, Japan's leading atomic bomb survivors organization, for serving as a "human testament" to the tragedy of nuclear weapons for decades and telling a story that the world needs to hear.

In a statement released to congratulate the group on its receipt of the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize, Biden touched on his visit last year to Hiroshima, when he met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit with a survivor of the world's first atomic bomb attack.

Biden said he was powerfully reminded that "we must continue making progress toward the day when we can finally and forever rid the world of nuclear weapons."

His praise of the group, formed by survivors of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, and renewed commitment to reducing nuclear weapons came two days after it was awarded the prize by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

However, the United States, as well as other nuclear powers, continues to maintain substantial arsenals.

Biden said the United States stands ready to hold talks with China, North Korea and Russia "without preconditions" to minimize the nuclear threat.

"There is no benefit to our nations or the world to forestall progress on reducing nuclear arsenals," he said. "Reducing the nuclear threat is important not despite the dangers of today's world but precisely because of them."

