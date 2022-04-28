Biden to visit S Korea, Japan May 20-24 to discuss China, N Korea

President Joe Biden will travel next month to South Korea and Japan, his first trip to Asia since taking office last year, to consult with allies on growing threats from China and North Korea.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the May 20-24 trip Wednesday. Both allies host significant U.S. military contingents, and the trip comes as North Korea has escalated its nuclear missile testing and China has grown more assertive in the region.
Biden will meet separately with newly elected President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, Psaki said.
In Tokyo, Biden will also meet with the so-called “Quad” — which also includes Australia, Japan and India — as they aim to forge stronger partnerships to contain China in the Indo-Pacific.
It will be Biden's fourth foreign trip as president. He traveled to Poland and Belgium in March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
2 Comments
Login to comment
Sh1mon M4sada
LOL, Remember when Obama/Biden pivoted to Asia to 'drum roll' confront threats from China and North Korea? Then nothing, silence, American businesses especially moved their operations to China, Wall St parked money there, and all of a sudden the Pivot turned into a 'visit to pay respect to emperor Xi'.
IMO, Biden would be better off starting with enforcing the trade deal done under Trump before doing anything else. Half the world's BEV battery (yes, energy, like gas, oil) comes from China, so unless USA does something about it (like a massive 100% tariff), China will control (like Russia is currently) energy in transportation.
OssanAmerica
The world is not the same as it was 10 years ago. It is ridiculous to be talking about Obama. China gave the world Covid19, Russia is invading Ukraine, and Taiwan is terrified of a Chinese invasion. Foreign companies and investors today are pulling out of both Russia and China at a growing pace, as the world polarizes between autocracies and democracies.
kennyG
Oh please, don't even think to invite a crook at a welcome dinner begging the president for a hug no more
Matthew Hopkins
Everytime Obama did these types of visits he would leave and then something would happen. Trump bucked the trend but I expect Biden will follow in the Obama footsteps. Expect end of may to be a bit wobbly.
Sh1mon M4sada
Why? Biden is nothing more than Obama MK2. China gets its financial clout from where? What is China using the financial clout for? It's the same issues, on the same trajectory. Obama was always about a comfy life after politics, is Biden going about it the same?
Seriously, it doesn't take a genius to see that China AND Russia is gaining influence and cementing military relationships all over the world. Not a single corner of this globe has been able to resist.