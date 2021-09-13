Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Biden, leaders of Australia, India, Japan to meet in person

7 Comments
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
WASHINGTON

President Joe Biden is set to host the leaders of Australia, India and Japan for a four-way meeting later this month to strategize about COVID-19, climate change and other issues.

Spokesperson Jen Psaki announced Monday that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will travel to Washington to meet with Biden at the White House on Sept 24.

Biden had hosted a virtual meeting of the group, referred to as the “Quad,” in March.

Psaki said the meeting shows the administration's commitment to the Indo-Pacific region as the U.S. aims to counter a rising China. As part of that commitment, Vice President Kamala Harris recently visited Singapore and Vietnam.

The meeting agenda will include discussion of COVID-19, climate change, partnering on emerging technologies and cyberspace, and promotion of a free and open Indo-Pacific, she said.

Excellent. Let hope it all goes well. They have much to discuss.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Leader of the Free World.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

We all want to see the quad solidify, but would prefer to wait a few months before Biden is put out to pasture. He'll make it a laughing stock. Sorry, America, but the old fella's just not up for it, and it's plain as day for everyone to see, especially our adversaries.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Other issues.......China.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

We all want to see the quad solidify, but would prefer to wait a few months before Biden is put out to pasture. He'll make it a laughing stock. Sorry, America, but the old fella's just not up for it, and it's plain as day for everyone to see, especially our adversaries.

I think you are confused, the laughing stock was beaten in the last elections, soundly. Now he gives commentary on boxing matches of other washouts.

Great that the Quad is meeting, democracies need to come together to take on brutal dictatorships like China and sham ones like Russia!!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Why ????

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Never wise to play manipulating politics.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

