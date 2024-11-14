Biden meets South Korea, Japan leaders for pre-Trump talks on risk

By Jarrett Renshaw and Trevor Hunnicutt

U.S. President Joe Biden met with Japan and South Korea's leaders on Friday as they sought to cement their diplomatic progress ahead of a new Trump administration that many fear could upend alliances worldwide.

The meeting between Washington and two of its closest Asian allies came as U.S. relations with Beijing are expected to grow more confrontational after Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration, given his promises of sharp tariff hikes that could hobble China's economy.

North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia to support Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as North Korea's nuclear weapons program and dimming prospects for a peaceful resolution to a decades-long conflict with South Korea are also raising tensions in Asia.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba listens during a trilateral meeting with President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Lima, Peru, on Friday. Image: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Lima, Peru, brings Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who assumed office in October, together in person for the first time.

They are announcing the creation of a "secretariat" for the three countries to formalize the relationship and to make sure it's just "not a series of meetings," national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters traveling with Biden aboard Air Force One on Thursday.

Getting South Korea and Japan to work together is considered one of the diplomatic achievements of Biden's soon-to-end four-year term as president. The two countries have a long history of mutual acrimony stemming from Japan's harsh 1910-1945 colonial rule of Korea.

Biden sees close ties among the three as a hedge against aggressive steps by China in the region, a view Beijing rejects. Yoon met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, while Ishiba and Biden were set to hold their own one-on-ones with Xi during the APEC summit.

"I truly believe the cooperation of our countries will be the foundation to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific for many years to come," Biden said as the three-way meeting started.

Trump's commitment to the trilateral work has been an open question in the region given the president-elect's "America First" approach, suspicion of U.S. financial and military support for traditional allies and his own diplomatic foray into North Korea during his first four-year term.

"Transitions have historically been time periods when the DPRK has taken provocative actions, both before and after the transition from one president to a new president," said Sullivan, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "I do not think we can count on a period of quiet with the DPRK."

© Thomson Reuters 2024.