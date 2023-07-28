Newsletter Signup Register / Login
G7 Summit in Hiroshima
From left: U.S. President Joe Biden, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol attend a photo op at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima on May 21. Photo: Reuters/JONATHAN ERNST
politics

Biden to host Japan, South Korea leaders for Aug 18 summit at Camp David

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a trilateral summit at Camp David in Maryland on Aug 18, the White House said on Friday.

"The three leaders will discuss expanding trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific and beyond – including to address the continued threat posed by (North Korea) and to strengthen ties with ASEAN and the Pacific Islands," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Washington is keen to encourage closer cooperation with its two main allies in Asia amid shared concerns about China's growing might and North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

Japan and South Korea have been moving to mend strained bilateral ties following years of feuds over historical issues which undercut cooperation.

At Camp David, a storied presidential retreat in the mountains of western Maryland, the three leaders will "advance a shared trilateral vision for addressing global and regional security challenges, promoting a rules-based international order, and bolstering economic prosperity," Jean-Pierre said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

