Biden unlikely to alter U.S. base transfer plan in Okinawa: locals

People in Okinawa have expressed little hope that Joe Biden, elected Saturday as the next U.S. president, will review a controversial Japan-U.S. plan to relocate a key U.S. military base within the southernmost island prefecture.
"Whoever becomes president, Okinawa's problems, including the issue of moving (the base) to Henoko, will remain unresolved unless the Japanese government acts as the main actor," said Hiroshi Ashitomi, 74, a representative of a local anti-U.S. base group.
Most Okinawa residents oppose the planned transfer of the U.S. Marine Corp Air Station Futenma, located in a residential area of Ginowan, to the less populated coastal area of Henoko in Nago.
Over 70 percent of Okinawa residents voted to oppose the relocation to Henoko in a 2019 referendum.
However, the Japanese government maintains that the planned transfer is the only solution for removing the dangers posed by the base without undermining the deterrence of the alliance with the United States in the face of the rise of China and nuclear threat by North Korea.
Washington held the line on the transfer plan under the presidencies of Barack Obama, whom Biden served as vice president, and of incumbent Donald Trump.
Locals' frustration on the Futenma issue stems from the fact that Okinawa hosts about 70 percent of American military facilities in Japan despite the prefecture representing only 0.6 percent of the country's land.
Meanwhile, some Okinawans have expressed hope that a Biden administration may ease U.S.-China tensions which have increased over the last four years.
With the bulk of U.S. military facilities concentrated in their prefecture, Okinawa residents worry that they could be a target of missiles in a possible military confrontation between Washington and Beijing.
"There was fear that should the Trump administration continue, it could bring about unpredictable circumstances," said Hiroji Yamashiro, 68, chairman of a local group opposing the U.S. military presence in Okinawa.
Yamashiro said Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government should cooperate with Biden's administration in achieving peace and stability in the region so U.S. military bases will no longer be necessary in Okinawa.© KYODO
3 Comments
Yubaru
Once again, misleading information being passed off as fact!
Support 114,933 19.10%
Oppose 434,273 72.15%
No opinion either way 52,682 8.75%
Total votes 605,385
Registered voters and turnout 1,153,591 52.48%
Anyone can do the math, and for whatever reason, apathy being the biggest, half the population of eligible voters did not vote.
Like it or not , making the argument that MOST oppose it is ingenious, when facts do not back it up!
(Link is in English)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_Okinawan_referendum
Yubaru
Altruistic view, and honorable, but naïve as well.
Reality totally different, and even if a day comes that there are no US bases, you can rest assured that there will be Japanese bases here, and without the US, in far greater numbers than already here now!
Somebody went on a fishing expedition to find someone to make this comment here. I dislike the over generalizations that writers make in stating what people are "worried" about!
This is an assumption and not backed by any reliable information, pure hearsay!
sf2k
He's kinda busy right now with his own country yo
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
And so he shouldn’t.