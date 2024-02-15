Biggest LDP faction's slush fund practice seen to span over decade

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction is believed to have underreported revenue from its fundraising events to reimburse its members for more than a decade, the LDP's internal investigation showed Thursday.

The recipients used the funds for social gatherings, personnel expenses, vehicle purchases and other purposes, the report said, though it did not reveal the lawmakers' names and the amount of their expenditures.

An investigation team of the LDP, headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, questioned 91 lawmakers and officials of intraparty groups, some of which have decided to disband after the slush funds scandal broke late last year.

A separate survey released earlier this week said 85 out of 384 LDP members, including 10 candidates for the next general election, have underreported revenues in political funds documents.

But opposition lawmakers have faulted the previous survey for failing to inquire how the unreported funds were used by LDP lawmakers, such as members of its biggest faction formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The LDP has come under intense scrutiny amid allegations that three factions, including the one headed by Kishida until December, neglected to report portions of their incomes from fundraising parties and accumulated slush funds.

A total of 10 individuals belonging to the three groups have been indicted or issued summary indictments by prosecutors. Executives of the factions, however, have not faced criminal charges due to a lack of evidence implicating them.

© KYODO