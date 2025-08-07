Biggest pay hike in 34 years recommended for Japan civil servants

Japan's personnel authority on Thursday proposed raising the monthly salaries of national civil servants in administrative positions by an average of 3.62 percent, or 15,014 yen, in the current fiscal year ending March, marking the sharpest increase in 34 years.

The recommendation, presented to the cabinet and parliament, would represent the first wage hike exceeding 3 percent since fiscal 1991. The National Personnel Authority deemed the hike necessary to secure human resources, with the private sector offering sharp pay increases.

The authority also recommended increasing bonuses to the equivalent of 4.65 months of pay from 4.6 months, the fourth consecutive year in which it has called for raising both monthly wages and bonuses.

If the chief cabinet secretary and other relevant ministers accept the recommendations, the average annual salary of government administrative staff, whose average age is 41.9 years, would increase by 263,000 yen to 7,143,000 yen.

Local government employees are also expected to see pay increases based on the recommendations.

The proposals were made after the average monthly wage hike offered by major domestic companies topped 5 percent for the second consecutive year, according to Japan's largest business lobby, amid labor shortages and persistent inflation.

The personnel authority reviews private-sector salary data each year and recommends adjustments to close the gap between pay levels in the public and private sectors.

From this year, the authority began focusing on data from larger workplaces, which tend to offer higher salaries, for comparison.

To offer more competitive pay for younger employees and strengthen recruitment with the number of applicants continuing to decline, the authority proposed raising the starting monthly salaries of university and high school graduates by 12,000 yen and 12,300 yen, respectively.

As a result, a career-track bureaucrat would receive 301,200 yen per month at entry, for example.

