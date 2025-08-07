 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Biggest pay hike in 34 years recommended for Japan civil servants

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's personnel authority on Thursday proposed raising the monthly salaries of national civil servants in administrative positions by an average of 3.62 percent, or 15,014 yen, in the current fiscal year ending March, marking the sharpest increase in 34 years.

The recommendation, presented to the cabinet and parliament, would represent the first wage hike exceeding 3 percent since fiscal 1991. The National Personnel Authority deemed the hike necessary to secure human resources, with the private sector offering sharp pay increases.

The authority also recommended increasing bonuses to the equivalent of 4.65 months of pay from 4.6 months, the fourth consecutive year in which it has called for raising both monthly wages and bonuses.

If the chief cabinet secretary and other relevant ministers accept the recommendations, the average annual salary of government administrative staff, whose average age is 41.9 years, would increase by 263,000 yen to 7,143,000 yen.

Local government employees are also expected to see pay increases based on the recommendations.

The proposals were made after the average monthly wage hike offered by major domestic companies topped 5 percent for the second consecutive year, according to Japan's largest business lobby, amid labor shortages and persistent inflation.

The personnel authority reviews private-sector salary data each year and recommends adjustments to close the gap between pay levels in the public and private sectors.

From this year, the authority began focusing on data from larger workplaces, which tend to offer higher salaries, for comparison.

To offer more competitive pay for younger employees and strengthen recruitment with the number of applicants continuing to decline, the authority proposed raising the starting monthly salaries of university and high school graduates by 12,000 yen and 12,300 yen, respectively.

As a result, a career-track bureaucrat would receive 301,200 yen per month at entry, for example.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Being in government is lucrative nowadays. Perhaps people are taxed too much? The government talks about 20,000¥ handouts, now this. SMH.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Macrobiotics: The Japanese Concept That Brings Balance To Your Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How to See the 2025 Perseid Meteor Shower in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Camping Spots In & Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Chirihama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The Best Lingerie Stores With Bigger Bra Sizes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

Kikugahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Setouchi Triennale 2025

GaijinPot Travel

Boarding School Admissions For Families in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

10 Tips for Visiting the World Expo 2025

GaijinPot Travel