Blinken in Japan after rift on steel deal

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Japan on Tuesday for talks expected to address North Korean missile launches, but President Joe Biden's blocking of a steel deal is straining the allies' warm ties.
Business groups say Biden's decision could have a chilling effect on investment in the world's largest economy, where leaders across the political divide have called for closer ties with Japan to counter a rising China.
With two weeks left before President-elect Donald Trump takes over, the top U.S. diplomat arrived in Tokyo from Seoul late Monday on what is likely his final tour.
Biden has called nurturing U.S. alliances a top priority -- but days before Blinken's trip, he blocked Nippon Steel's $14.9-billion takeover of long-struggling US Steel, citing national security concerns.
In response, the two companies filed a lawsuit on Monday against the Biden administration's "illegal interference" in the transaction.
Nippon Steel chair Eiji Hashimoto on Tuesday slammed "Biden's unjust decision" and said the companies were committed to fight for their merger.
"We're certain the lawsuit will reveal a set of facts that clearly violate the constitution and the law, so I believe we have a chance of winning," he told reporters.
Trump, who takes office on January 20, "wants to make manufacturing strong again, and once again enrich the lives and future of manufacturing workers", Hashimoto added. "This is exactly in line with what we're doing."
Blinken had a sushi breakfast at a famous fish market on Tuesday and will later meet Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
Blinken is expected to discuss a flare-up in tensions on North Korea, which on Monday test-fired a missile into the sea just as the US politician was visiting fellow ally South Korea.
Blinken had been in Seoul in part to push to preserve three-way cooperation by the United States, Japan and South Korea.
Conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol has pushed to turn the page on historical tension with Japan, but he was impeached after he stunned South Korea last month with a failed attempt to impose martial law.
"It's in the strategic interest of each of our countries not just to sustain this trilateral cooperation, but to grow it in the years ahead," Blinken told reporters in Seoul.© 2025 AFP
JJE
Tokyo has signed up to be on the US leash - which means they are subordinate and equals giving up sovereignty - which means they have no effective avenue of complaint and just have to suck it up.
Trade deals being blocked is part and parcel of this. It's called a "rules-based-order" for a reason - the empire sets the rules, which applies to others but not itself, and moves the goalposts whenever it wants. This applies equally to satellites and perceived adversaries.
deanzaZZR
Is Blinken a lefty? I know some choose to use their hands for sushi. I am not sure about the etiquette of using the left hand. I guess it's OK?
Rahm looks like a man who will soon be out of a job and is contemplating his non-UN Ambassador future.
factchecker
Three articles today still whining about this. Stop playing the petulant child already!
JJE
Blinken is left-handed. First noticed that when he played that impromptu gig at that bar in Kyiv a while a back, and he banged out 'Rockin' In The Free World' - as he was playing left-handed.
Rahm has that "wish I had some deep-dish pizza" look on his face.
kurisupisu
What is Blinken doing wasting taxpayers’ money on a last minute Far East tour?
He’ll be out of a job in a few weeks!
Blacklabel
Is that guy eating sushi with his fingers?
Blacklabel
Rahm is still here? Thought he quit already and left back to USA to take his promised position in the Harris Cabinet.
oh wait…yeah still here.
JJE
Believe the man sitting at the end, two down from Blinken, is Tom Sullivan (brother of Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan) his CoS.
Fighto!
And your point?
Nigiri is traditionally eaten with hands. And depending on the establishment often still is.
You're welcome.
iron man
I am able to use the sticks with either with all that flight time he did not have the respect to learn? bigger Q for the WW issues, when he visits m.e. fingers ok but L.H. would demonstrate For.Sec intents. Killing machines are for US only.. sign here or become (enjoy) being a colony?? J.L.E, not just a pet dog on a leash