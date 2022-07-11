Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, speaks after a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
politics

Blinken offers condolences for Abe in Tokyo

TOKYO

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday went in person to Tokyo to offer condolences over the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a close US ally.

The top U.S. diplomat made a previously unscheduled stop in Tokyo and headed first to the U.S. embassy where he led staff in a moment of silence, a State Department official said.

Blinken later went to see Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and voiced his sorrow before returning to the United States.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister who supported strong defense and political ties with the United States, was fatally shot during a campaign stop Friday in an exceedingly rare gun crime in one of the world's safest countries.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday (U.S. time) went to the Japanese ambassador's residence in Washington to sign the condolence book.

Blinken decided to stop in Tokyo as he had been on a trip to Southeast Asia.

During his visit to Thailand on Sunday, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai opened talks with Blinken by offering a moment of silence for Abe.

"I think everyone is still in shock at his assassination, shock at the loss for his family, his friends and the world," Blinken told his Thai counterpart. "I know it's so deeply felt throughout the region as well as around the world."

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Good on Blinken for coming to Tokyo in person to offer his condolences. He certainly did not have to - but it is a sign of the huge regard Abe Shinzo was held in.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Very decent of Blinken and although I hate to say it a shrewd political move.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

